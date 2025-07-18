Vitamins Market size is supported by a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2031

Vitamins Market

Surge in spending on health supplements by consumers, growing health consciousness, and an increase in disposable income drive the global vitamins market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitamins market size garnered $28.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $59.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2031.Vitamins are vital for overall development and the proper functioning of the human body. Factors such as changing dietary habits, busy and stressful lifestyles, increasing employment rates, and growing awareness of the health benefits of vitamin supplements are key drivers expected to propel the global vitamins market in the coming years. As hectic schedules often prevent individuals from maintaining a balanced diet, deficiencies in essential nutrients are becoming more common. Consequently, the use of vitamin supplements is rapidly increasing as consumers seek convenient ways to meet their daily nutritional and vitamin needs.Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15101 To capitalize on this growing demand, manufacturers are adapting their branding and marketing strategies to enhance product visibility and drive sales globally. Approaches such as launching new products made with natural ingredients, adopting eco-friendly and user-friendly packaging, and emphasizing convenience for on-the-go consumption are proving effective. As vitamins become an essential part of daily health routines, consumers are increasingly drawn to products that are easy to use while traveling or attending social events. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on natural formulations that minimize side effects, making their products more appealing to health-conscious consumers. These evolving strategies are shaping current trends and are expected to open up new opportunities for growth in the vitamin market.Furthermore, the growing elderly population in both developed and developing regions presents significant market potential. Older adults are among the primary users of vitamin supplements, which support bone health, immune function, and overall well-being. According to the United Nations, by 2050, one in six people globally will be over the age of 65, up from one in eleven in 2019. Similarly, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 54.1 million people aged 65 and older in the U.S. as of July 1, 2019. This expanding demographic, combined with increasing demand for health-supporting products, offers promising growth prospects for the global vitamins market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vitamins-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vitamins market based on source, type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global vitamins market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15101 Leading market players of the global vitamins market analyzed in the research include BROTHER ENTERPRISES HOLDING CO.,LTD, Zagro, Farbest Brands, Adisseo, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Vertellus, Glanbia PLC, Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co., Ltd, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Stern Wywiol Gruppe, Wright Enrichment Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Jubilant Bhartia Group.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global vitamins industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Reishi Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reishi-mushroom-market-A10352 Meal Kit Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market Plant-based Food Ingredients Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market-A15006

