Sunny Day Fund Selected To Receive Savings Champion Award by National Savings Program Annual Campaign

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Day Fund has earned the 2025 America Saves Week Savings Champion award, an honor explicitly reserved for organizations who effectively and actively promote and activate saving strategies during the annual America Saves Week campaign.

Sunny Day Fund is one of 18 organizations honored with this distinction, out of more than 5,000 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place April 7 – 11, 2025 as part of Financial Literacy Month.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these outstanding organizations with the 2025 Savings Champion Award,” said Amy Miller, Program Manager of America Saves. “Their dedication to encouraging people to save — even during financially tight times — has a real impact on families and communities across the country. By providing resources, tools, and support, they help individuals take meaningful steps toward greater financial security and confidence. We’re proud to celebrate their commitment and the positive difference they make every day.”

The work of these organizations contributed to an impressive collective impact of the Week. During the week. These institutions helped to reach over 28.5 million individuals and encouraged $155 million worth of deposits into new and existing savings accounts.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Savings Champion by America Saves,” said Sid Pailla, CEO of Sunny Day Fund. “Thanks to employers and our partners who understand and value employees’ financial experience, we can empower employees towards their emergency savings and other immediate financial goals. This award is a testament to those hardworking Savers across the US who are rewriting their financial stories, one paycheck at a time.”

A typical Saver at Sunny Day Fund puts away over $2,000 per year through paycheck contributions, taps those savings as needed 2-3 times per year, and earns great interest and employer contributions.

Most recently, Sunny Day Fund welcomed several private equity-operated portfolios and new distribution partners to its growing base, expanding access to goal-based savings and financial wellness. The company also recently spotlighted a case study with AJ Asphalt, where 75% of seasonal and hourly employees voluntarily enrolled in the Sunny Day Fund program — a strong indicator of the demand and impact of workplace-based emergency savings. These partnerships exemplify Sunny Day Fund’s mission to drive lasting financial well-being for working Americans — not just during America Saves Week, but every day.

About America Saves

America Saves motivates, encourages, and supports American households to save money, reduce debt & build wealth through no-shame savings tips and strategies.

About Sunny Day Fund

Sunny Day Fund® is a trusted provider of workplace emergency savings programs designed to increase employee retention, reduce financial stress, and protect retirement savings. The platform is built for behavioral ease and offers customizable, goal-based saving tools that employers can support through direct contributions and incentives. Sunny Day Fund is an out-of-plan emergency savings account, integrates with any payroll system, and supports English and Spanish speaking workers. Learn more at www.sunnydayfund.com or reach out to contact@sunnydayfund.com.



