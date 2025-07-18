Freeza Launches the World’s First AI + Web3 Talent & Learning Platform to Revolutionize Global Career Discovery

Freeza - world’s first AI and Web3-powered talent and learning platform, transforming how users connect, upskill, and get discovered across global industries.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freeza Launches the World’s First AI Web3 Talent & Learning Platform to Revolutionize Global Career DiscoveryFreeza is proud to announce the launch of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP), redefining how talent and opportunity connect through the power of Artificial Intelligence and Web3 technologies.Designed for both tech and non-tech professionals and students, Freeza offers a gamified platform where users can showcase their verified skills, access curated learning paths, and match with career and project opportunities—automatically. At the heart of Freeza lies a dynamic AI-driven engine for skill mapping, career alignment, and recruiter matchmaking, all securely stored and verifiable on a decentralized Web3 ledger.🚀 Key Features of Freeza:AI-Powered Career Matching: Auto-matches talent with jobs, internships, gigs, and learning.Web3 Skill Passport: Tamper-proof credentials and achievements on blockchain.Smart Career Paths: Personalized learning journeys based on real-time market demand.Talent Leaderboard: Gamified system to highlight top performers and boost visibility.🌐 Try the MVP: https://freeza-talent-and-learning-276.created.app/ 🔗 Visit Website: www.freeza.pro 📈 Traction:Within weeks of soft launch, Freeza has onboarded early adopters across multiple educational institutions and talent communities. Our waitlist is growing, and engagement among Gen Z learners and young professionals signals strong market demand.🤝 Partner With UsWe are open to strategic partners, educational institutions, and ecosystem collaborators who share our mission to democratize career access and talent growth.💼 Investor OpportunityFreeza is currently open to angel and early-stage venture investors who are passionate about future of work, AI, and Web3 infrastructure.📩 Contact:For partnerships or investment inquiries, please reach out to: freezan@freeza.pro

