How Youth Volleyball Camps in Davie Build Confidence and Skill This Summer

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families across South Florida search for meaningful summer activities, Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball (FL United VB) is inviting young athletes to discover how dedicated training can build not only better volleyball players—but more confident, resilient individuals.

With three specialized summer programs FL United VB is helping athletes ages 10–18 improve their skills, develop a winning mindset, and learn the value of teamwork.

From foundational technique to elite-level competition, these camps are designed to meet each player where they are—and inspire them to go further.

Why Volleyball Camps Build Confidence

“Skill development is important, but confidence comes from understanding your progress,” says Steve Patella, Club Director at FL United VB. “When athletes see measurable improvement, they gain the self-belief that carries over into school, sports, and life.”

Throughout each camp, players receive individualized feedback, participate in structured scrimmages, and finish each week with a competitive mini tournament. This approach helps athletes celebrate small wins and learn from every challenge.

Volleyball Summer Camp Lineup

Beginner & Intermediate Athletes Clinic

- Ages: 10–15

- Dates: June 30 – August 1, 2025

- Location: Parkway Christian School, Davie

- Focus: Fundamentals, agility, gameplay, and team strategy

- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Capacity: 60 athletes

Learn More and Register →

Elite Summer Volleyball Camp

- Ages: 12–18

- Dates: June 30 – July 25, 2025

- Location: FTLUTD Training Facilities, Davie

- Focus: Advanced skill development, AI assessments, competitive conditioning, college prep

- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Capacity: 45 athletes

Learn More and Register →

Summer Hitting Training Sessions

- Ages: 13–17

- Dates: June 30 – July 30, 2025 (Mondays & Wednesdays)

- Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

- Location: FTLUTD Training Facilities, Davie

- Focus: Approach footwork, swing mechanics, timing, targeted hitting

- Capacity: 20 athletes per court

Learn More and Register →

What Athletes Will Learn

Across all camps, players will:

- Develop core volleyball skills and competitive awareness

- Improve footwork, agility, and endurance

- Build mental toughness and confidence under pressure

- Learn how to set goals and track progress

- Experience the fun of a supportive, team-centered environment

“Volleyball in Davie is more than just a game,” Patella adds. “It’s an opportunity for kids to challenge themselves, discover their strengths, and grow alongside their teammates."

Register Today

Spaces are limited and filling quickly. Secure your spot in the program that best fits your athlete’s goals and experience level.

Visit ftlutdvolleyball.com for full details and registration.

About Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball

Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is a youth sports academy that offers elite-level volleyball training for athletes across South Florida. Built on the principles of passion, competition, and personal growth, the academy provides a curriculum-driven environment where players can train, compete, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.