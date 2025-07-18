Park-Facing Residential Plots Now Available in Aerocity, Mohali

Live Green, Invest Smart — Premium Plots Near Chandigarh Airport Now Open for Booking

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navaghar.com offers RERA-approved, freehold plots in Aerocity, Mohali available in various sizes and price starting ₹1,25,000 per square yard. These plots are ideal for homebuyers, investors, and builders, offering wide roads, green surroundings, and a peaceful environment. The location provides easy access to schools, daily amenities, and major roads like the Kharar-Landran and Airport Road.

Plot Details

Two options are available:

150 Gaj Plot

Open from two sides

Park-facing — ideal for families



200 Gaj Plot

East-facing for natural sunlight and Vastu compliance

40-foot-wide road in front

An extra green belt next to the plot

Adjacent to the park — perfect for kids and morning walks



These plots are registry-ready, loan-approved, and located in a quiet, secure residential zone.

Location Highlights

Located in Aerocity, a well-developed and premium part of Mohali

Just minutes away from Chandigarh International Airport

Close to Amity University, Manav Rachna School, and top institutions

Easy access to Airport Road, Kharar-Landran Road, and PR-7

Nearby: shopping malls, daily needs stores, hospitals, and parks

Construction-Ready Plots with Clear Documentation

Every plot comes with RERA approval, and is ready for immediate registry. Buyers can start building right away without delays or paperwork issues. Everything is ready for you to start your home or project.

For Living or Investment — It's a Win-Win

Aerocity is a top pick for both end-users and investors. With fast development and better roads, more people want to buy here, so prices are going up.

Ideal for Families

Wide internal roads, clean surroundings, green parks, and safe neighborhoods make Aerocity a family-friendly area. Kids can play in the parks, and elders can enjoy peaceful morning walks — all just outside your door.

Fast and Smooth Connectivity

This location offers smooth connectivity between Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and the airport, so traveling is quick and easy.

Amenities

Park-facing

Wide roads

Green belts

Proper sewerage system

Street lighting

Registry ready

Loan facility available

RERA approved



Best Suited For:

Home buyers planning to build immediately

Investors seeking appreciation and rental potential

NRIs looking for secure, RERA-approved plots

Builders wanting prime plots for floor construction



Book Your Visit Now

Only limited plots available!

Contact Navaghar today for bookings, price details, or a site visit.

Call/WhatsApp: 9023559444

Website: www.navaghar.com

Email: property@navaghar.com

