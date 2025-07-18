Western Cape Infrastructure celebrates one year of social investment outreaches on Mandela Day

On Mandela Day this year, the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is celebrating its one-year anniversary of the department’s Corporate Social Investment outreaches to schools, elderly homes, and other care facilities.

What started as 67 minutes for Mandela Day has become an institutionalised programme within the department, and over the past year, Minister Simmers and his team have visited schools, elderly homes, and care facilities to donate computers, office furniture, and care packages.

Minister Simmers said, “For me and my department, serving the people of the Western Cape goes beyond the delivery of infrastructure. This government is one that really cares, and that is why Mandela Day is not just about 67 minutes. It’s about a continuous commitment to serve and making this province a better place for all who live in it.”

To commemorate this special day, Minister Simmers and officials of the DOI handed out soup and sandwiches to those most in need within the Cape Town CBD. At the occasion, various stakeholders and private partners of the DOI donated clothing, blankets, food and other essentials.

“The support of our partners, many of whom operate in the infrastructure space, was heartwarming, and I wish to thank them all for their contributions. Their support towards a cause beyond infrastructure reminds us that partnerships between government, the private sector, and civil society are essential if we are to build a caring and inclusive society,” Minister Simmers concluded.

