AZERBAIJAN, July 18 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of Aghdam city secondary school No. 1, designed to accommodate 960 students.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the President on the facilities established at the school.

The foundation of the school was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021. In February of this year, the President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the construction progress.

Constructed as part of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the school building comprises 43 classrooms, 16 administrative offices, and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) center with seven rooms. It also features modern physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, an informatics room, a pre-military training room, a library, a museum, a 352-seat canteen, a 468-seat assembly hall, two indoor sports halls, as well as a football pitch and basketball court for teachers and students.

Establishing a modern educational infrastructure in Karabakh remains a top priority. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, large-scale efforts are underway to restore and develop educational facilities across the liberated territories. The opening of Aghdam city secondary school No. 1 stands as a clear example of these initiatives.