Confiz and Lebara Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Telecom Innovation Across Europe

Confiz and Lebara expand their partnership to drive telecom innovation across Europe through modern data infrastructure and agile digital solutions.

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confiz, a global technology innovation company, is proud to celebrate years of successful collaboration and technology excellence with Lebara, a UK-based mobile telecommunications provider known for delivering affordable and flexible mobile services to millions across Europe.Since 2021, Confiz, as one of Lebara's key partners in data modernization , has laid the groundwork for modern data infrastructure, accelerated project delivery timelines, and improved operational agility, empowering Lebara to align its technology strategy with long-term business goals.“Working with Lebara has helped sharpen our delivery excellence and deepen our telecom domain expertise,” said Ahsan Saleem, General Manager Global SME at Confiz. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to building scalable teams, adopting modern architectures, and delivering future-ready digital solutions.”“Our technology partnership with Confiz has been built on mutual trust, technical depth, and shared ambition,” said Basit Tanveer, Head of Business Application Platform at Lebara. “They have become an integral part of our delivery ecosystem, helping us adapt and thrive in a highly competitive telecom market.”The success of this engagement highlights Confiz’s growing presence in the European telecom sector and reflects its deep expertise in delivering enterprise-scale digital transformation, combining industry knowledge, modern engineering practices, and agile delivery to meet complex business challenges with speed and precision.

