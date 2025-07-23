Houzeo’s Latest App Feature Transforms the Way Arizona Searches for Homes

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Arizona!

From Ranch-style homes in Tucson to modern condos in Phoenix, all the top homes in Arizona are accessible via Houzeo’s new mobile app feature.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has introduced its innovative home search feature, Intuitive Filters, to its mobile app. With this feature, users can apply map-based filters to search for their desired home directly from their smartphones.With more than 85,000 listings across Arizona, buyers end up wasting their time scrolling endlessly to find the right properties. The Intuitive Filters feature lets buyers search specific properties by letting them tap visual filters like New Construction, Price Cut, No HOA, and Open House directly from their smartphones. For example, someone focused on Arizona homes for sale without HOA fees and reduced prices can instantly pull up those specific results.Key Benefits for Users:1. Single-Tap Filters: Buyers can select filters like Open Houses, 3D Tour, and Investor Specials to quickly view relevant properties on the map.2. Multi-Filter Power: Buyers can apply two or more filters at the same time to get more targeted search results. For example, new homes for sale in Buckeye with reduced prices and without HOA fees, or investment opportunities in Scottsdale with scheduled open houses.3. Hot Homes: Properties that have been getting the most traction in the form of agent enquiries, scheduled showings, and received offers are tagged as Hot. This filter helps buyers identify in-demand homes they might want to take quick action on.4. Local Listings: Whether buyers want to check out ranch-style properties in the entire Arizona real estate market or focus on contemporary desert homes in Phoenix, they can do it with Intuitive Filters.With Intuitive Filters, Houzeo combines high-end technology with user-friendly design to provide quick, targeted home search results. And with New Listings updated in 72 hours, buyers stay ahead of the competition.With more than 2.7 million listings nationwide—and thousands across Arizona—Houzeo is the one of the biggest house hunting websites in 2025. Buyers can favorite and share listings, connect with agents, schedule tours, and make offers right from the app. With the launch of this feature, the Houzeo mobile app delivers an experience that goes beyond simple home search, enforcing itself as one of the best home buying apps as well.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

