Harris Plumbing Celebrates 51 Years of Trusted Service in Ontario Communities

BARRIE, ON, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris Plumbing Inc. , a family-owned and veteran-operated plumbing company, is proud to celebrate over five decades of providing high-quality plumbing services across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region. Since its founding in 1974, Harris Plumbing has remained committed to serving Ontario residents and businesses with professionalism, integrity, and a personal touch.Founded by Ray Harris in 1974, Harris Plumbing began as a small operation with a simple mission: to deliver dependable plumbing services built on trust and craftsmanship . Over the years, the company grew to meet the needs of homeowners, cottage owners, and commercial clients, evolving into a full-service plumbing provider while maintaining the values established by its founder. Today, under the leadership of Steve Harris, the company continues to honour its legacy of care and expertise.“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone and grateful to the communities we serve for trusting us with their homes and businesses,” said Steve Harris, President of Harris Plumbing Inc. “Our success over the past 51 years comes down to our team’s dedication and our commitment to doing the job right the first time.”A Legacy of Service in Simcoe, Muskoka, and York RegionHarris Plumbing has built a reputation as the premium choice for residential, cottage, and commercial plumbing solutions. Their team of licensed journeyman plumbers and skilled apprentices provides a comprehensive range of services, including sump pump installations, well and lake pump maintenance, septic system care, clogged drain clearing, and bathroom and kitchen plumbing.The company’s focus on rural and cottage plumbing needs sets them apart in Ontario’s market. With specialized services for well and lake pump systems and seasonal cottage plumbing maintenance, Harris Plumbing supports property owners in managing unique water systems and environmental challenges.Over the years, Harris Plumbing has responded to growing demand by expanding its fleet and embracing modern tools and techniques, ensuring fast response times and quality workmanship across its service areas.Family Values and Community RootsAs a veteran-owned and operated business, Harris Plumbing has always emphasized its deep connection to local communities. The company’s team takes pride in contributing to the regions they serve, often supporting community initiatives and fostering long-term relationships with customers.“Our clients are more than just service calls—they’re our neighbours,” said Harris. “We believe in treating every home or business as if it were our own. That’s why we offer transparent pricing, comprehensive warranties, and a workmanship guarantee.”Adapting Through the DecadesFrom its humble beginnings in the 1970s to today’s high-tech plumbing solutions, Harris Plumbing has adapted to meet changing industry standards and client expectations. The company stays at the forefront of plumbing innovations while holding fast to traditional customer service values.In addition to plumbing repairs and installations, Harris Plumbing offers preventative maintenance programs like the Harris Home Advantage Plan, helping customers avoid unexpected issues and extend the lifespan of their plumbing systems.Customer Testimonials Reflect Decades of TrustMany longtime customers credit Harris Plumbing’s professionalism and reliability for making them the plumbers of choice in Ontario.One client from Barrie shared, “Harris Plumbing responded quickly when our basement flooded. Their team explained every step and fixed the problem the same day. It’s rare to find a company that cares this much about their customers.”Another from Muskoka added, “We’ve trusted Harris Plumbing for years with our cottage plumbing needs. They handle seasonal openings and closings with such attention to detail—it’s peace of mind every time.”Looking AheadAs Harris Plumbing marks its 51st anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence. Plans include further investment in training for its team, enhanced technology for even more efficient service, and continued community involvement.“Our mission remains the same: to serve our communities with passion, integrity, and expertise,” said Harris. “As we move into the future, we’re committed to upholding our reputation as Ontario’s trusted plumbing partner.”About Harris Plumbing Inc.Harris Plumbing Inc. is a family-owned and veteran-operated plumbing company serving Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region since 1974. Known for licensed journeyman plumbers and high-quality workmanship, Harris Plumbing offers a full range of residential, cottage, and commercial plumbing services. With over 51 years of experience, the company is proud to be the premium plumbing choice for Ontario property owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.