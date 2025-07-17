162nd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, July 17 - Measures against Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich

The Government adopted the Starting Points for the Adoption of Measures against Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have made genocidal statements and incited extreme violence and severe human rights violations against Palestinians. They publicly advocate for the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the forced eviction of Palestinians, and violence against the Palestinian civilian population. Through their statements and actions, they promote the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank and Gaza.

Such actions are contrary to the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of July 2024 regarding Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. With this measure, the Republic of Slovenia intends to declare both ministers persona non grata.

Source: Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs

New Taxation Framework for Crypto and Derivative Financial Instruments

The Government approved the proposal for the Tax on Gains from the Disposal of Crypto Assets Act and the proposal for an amendment to the Tax on Gains from the Disposal of Derivative Financial Instruments Act. The objective of these legislative proposals is to harmonize the taxation of income from similar financial instruments and provide a clear and coherent regulatory framework with minimal administrative burden.

Amendment to the Corporate Income Tax Act

The Government endorsed a draft amendment to the Corporate Income Tax Act. The amendment aims to reintroduce the provision of the ZDDPO-2 concerning the tax treatment of investment funds, specifically a 0 percent tax rate. The aim is to enhance legal certainty and predictability in the tax system, in response to recent changes in parent legislation governing investment funds at both the national and EU levels.

Additional amendments of a technical or implementing nature are intended to improve the clarity, transparency, and simplicity of tax rules.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Faster and More Effective Response to Natural Disasters

The Government approved the draft amendment to the Act on the Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters, which aims to ensure more comprehensive, rapid, and effective responses in the event of natural disasters. It has proposed to the National Assembly that the draft Act be adopted through a shortened legislative procedure.