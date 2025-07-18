“Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference” Expands and Enriches the Collaboration Mechanism Macao’s and Hengqin’s Economic and Trade Departments Meet with Fortune 500 Companies and Other Tech Enterprises to Promote Investment

MACAU, July 18 - The “2025 Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference” was on July 17 for the first time in Beijing during the “3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE)”. A total of 56 representatives from trade promotion organiations and chambers of commerce attended the conference, focusing on two major economic and trade topics: “Upgrading the China-PSCs Platform and Digital Trade: Building a New Hub for Cross-Border Service Chains” and “Cultural Tourism and Exhibition Economy and Regional Synergy: Creating a New Peak for World-Class Leisure Consumption”. A supplementary agreement to the joint meeting mechanism was signed, and with the addition of the Association of Chinese Enterprise in Macao, the coverage of the mechanism was further expanded, enriching its function and enhancing its resilience, thereby better facilitating the co-operation between mainland and Macao enterprises in “going global and bringing in investments”.

The “2025 Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference” was attended by Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Chen Jianan, Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Liu Decheng, and President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region Che Weng Keong.

On the same afternoon, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and Beijing Zhongguancun Listed Companies Association collaboratively hosted the “Connecting the Future with Beijing-Macao Sci-Tech Innovation & Intelligence: Macao Delegation and Zhongguancun Enterprises Co-operation Exchange Session” to promote investment. Over 30 representatives from the government departments of Beijing, Macao, and the Hengqin Co-operation Zone, as well as leading tech enterprises among the Fortune 500, participated.

Exploring In-Depth Multi-Disciplinary Co-operation through the Joint Conference Mechanism

Chen Jianan stated that this was the first meeting of the joint conference mechanism to be held in the mainland since its establishment, which represents special significance during CISCE. Since Macao's return to China’s sovereignty, the economic and trade co-operation mechanism with the mainland has been continuously improved, with major economic indicators advancing to the forefront globally and international influence significantly enhanced. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade attaches great importance to strengthening ties and co-operation with the Macao business community. In the future, it aims to further solidify the joint conference mechanism and explore in-depth, multi-disciplinary co-operation between the two regions to achieve more fruitful results in economic and trade co-operation. It was hoped that the joint conference and the 3rd CISCE would serve as an opportunity to promote exchanges and co-operation in technological and industrial innovation between mainland and Macao enterprises.

Promoting Investment and Technology Development with New Ways of Thinking

Che Weng Keong stated that Macao is intensifying its efforts to develop the technology industry. IPIM is now facilitating a deep integration of investment promotion and technology development through new initiatives, including building the Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park and leveraging government funds that foster industrial development and technology achievement transformation. This approach aims to further enhance the unique advantages of the China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform while strengthening existing strengths, increasing investment promotion efforts, and organising more investment promotion activities related to technology and health industries, including the key event, the First Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo scheduled to be held in Macao and Zhuhai from December 4 to 6 this year. The aim is to craft the Greater Bay Area into an international centre for scientific innovation, injecting new momentum into regional innovation co-operation.

Since its establishment in 2004, the “Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference” has served as a bridge connecting governments, chambers of commerce, and enterprises, providing an important platform for promoting interaction and resource sharing among trade promotion organisations, chambers of commerce, and industries in Macao and the mainland. Vice President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Vong Kok Seng, Vice President of the Industrial Association of Macau Wong Tim Fok, Vice-Chairman of the Macao Importers and Exporters Association Edmund Wong, President of the Macao Textile Merchants Association Tang Quan Fong, Vice President of the Macau Shipper's Association Chong Chi Chong, Vice President and Board Chairman of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao Zhang Guoxin, and five representatives from local trade promotion associations spoke sequentially on the topics, offering advice and suggestions.

Exploring Opportunities for Fortune 500 and Other Tech Companies to Expand in Macao-Hengqin

During the stay in Beijing, IPIM organised a delegation of nearly 30 Macao entrepreneurs to participate in activities of the 3rd CISCE; they attended the “Connecting the Future with Beijing-Macao Sci-Tech Innovation & Intelligence: Macao Delegation and Zhongguancun Enterprises Co-operation Exchange Session”. During the meeting, representatives from Macao’s and Hengqin’s economic and trade departments introduced the business environment and development opportunities of “Macao + Hengqin”, facilitating exchanges and interactions with six local tech companies and exploring the possibilities of collaboration and expanding businesses in Macao-Hengqin with enterprises from the Fortune 500 and other leading firms, effectively carrying out investment promotion.