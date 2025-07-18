2025GMBPF Brings New Opportunities to Industries Alongside Diverse Experiences and Generous Rewards

MACAU, July 18 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF) will be held from 24 to 27 July in Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. With the first day (24 July) designated as “Trade Visitor Day”, the event will open to the public from 25 to 27 July. The public open day features a variety of experiences, including smart homes, historical and cultural charm, and Chinese and Western cuisine, with generous gifts prepared by the organisers during the event.

Public open day highlights: technologies, ICH, and gastronomic experiences

From 25 to 27 July, at the Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone, the public can explore smart home devices such as wearable exoskeletons and smart stair climbers.

Under the theme “Lingnan Cultural Treasure and Sai Kwan Relics”, the Lychee Bay in the China Chic product zone will offer attendees an opportunity to appreciate the richness of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) through live demonstrations by national ICH masters in Cantonese porcelain, embroidery, bone carving, clay sculpting, woodcarving, and Xicun kiln ceramics. Moreover, the “72 Guangdong-Macao-Street” carries the unique historical memories and cultural charm of Guangzhou’s Sai Kwan area, creating a tangible experience space through scene restoration and interactive activities. The stage play, Macao in Moonlight, will also make its debut at the “72 Guangdong-Macao Street”, complemented with ten daily flash performances everyday by young Cantonese opera inheritors. Visitors can also try Cantonese opera facepainting, and experience traditional art forms rendered in new ways.

Furthermore, renowned Chinese and Western chefs will participate in live cooking shows in this year’s New Gourmet Tasting Area, which will also feature parent-child workshops to teach participants how to cook ICH food.

The 2025GMBPF will also present a train of special products, interactive games, and photo spots related to Cosmos Bear and local cultural creation IPs in Guangzhou.

Free entry with thrilling giveaways to enjoy non-stop

A rich assortment of gifts will be given out during the event as a gesture of appreciation to visitors for their support. Attendees who follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat and participate in the games will have a chance to win smartphones, smart fitness watches, and other great prizes. All attendees will receive a complimentary gift and be eligible to enter the grand lucky draw, where they can win motorcycles and TVs with their entry tickets. There will also be enticing discounts on hundreds of daily essentials, food products, and home goods available on-site, ensuring that every visitor leaves with a memorable haul.

Free shuttle buses will operate between the Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and the venue, with free parking available at The Venetian Macao. Join us at the 2025GMBPF to create business opportunities and share success together!

Professional business matching and the “Multi-venue Event” initiative facilitate the expansion of business opportunities in the Silver Economy and China Chic industries

On 24 July, with an emphasis on effective business matching, the “Trade Visitor Day” on the first day of the 2025GMBPF will specially host two targeted business matching sessions dedicated to the senior health industry and China Chic products, covering trending areas such as smart elder care technology, age-friendly home solutions, and cultural creations related to intangible cultural heritage (ICH).

Capitalising on the advantageous policies of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, the 2025GMBPF will continue to host multi-venue activities, including forums on popular topics such as smart wellness solutions in the Silver Economy, trade co-operation and cultural exchange with the Belt and Road countries, sleep quality, and retirement planning in the Macao venue. A concurrent “Forum on Silver Economy and Big Health Innovation” will be held in Hengqin, in addition to tours arranged for enterprises from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to help businesses seize development opportunities in the region and emerging industries.