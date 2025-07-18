IAM to carry out renovation and repair works of viewing trail in venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa from next Monday

MACAU, July 18 - The venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa holds multiple flower exhibitions every year, attracting a large number of members of the public and visitors to visit the venue. The wooden walkway in the venue has shown various degrees of ageing and damage due to long-term use. To safeguard public safety, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out renovation and repair works in phases starting from 21 July. During the period, the venue will be partially enclosed. Members of the public are advised to pay attention to the arrangements.

To reduce the impact on the surrounding environment and the public, the renovation and repair works will adopt partial enclosure and phased construction, including overall renovation and repair of the viewing trail, refurbishment of the leisure benches near the main platform and the exhibition area for flower exhibitions, replacement and repair of the irrigation system, etc. Among them, log boards, granites and other materials will be used for renovation of the viewing trail to make it more durable and attractive. Appropriate levelling and backfilling of the soil in the exhibition area will be carried out to solve the drainage issue of the nearby lowland. After completion of the renovation works, members of the public and visitors will be provided with a more comfortable flower exhibition venue with high quality.

The works are expected to be completed in early December while the actual construction period may be adjusted due to weather conditions and other factors. The public are advised to pay attention to notices on site and refrain from entering the enclosed area during the construction period to avoid danger. IAM asks for the public’s understanding for any inconvenience caused.