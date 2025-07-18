Irish Artist Gerard Byrne Captivates Crowd at Hamptons Fine Art Fair with Live Painting Performance

Gerard Byrne (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Gerard Byrne, HFAF’s Rick Friedman (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Artist Gerard Byrne (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

From NYC Skylines to East End Shores, a Transatlantic Showcase Unfolds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Irish artist Gerard Byrne closed out the 2025 Hamptons Fine Art Fair with a live painting demonstration on Sunday, July 13, that drew collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts to his solo booth in Southampton.Known for his luminous plein-air works and dreamlike urban landscapes, Byrne made his U.S. art fair debut this weekend with over a dozen never-before-seen paintings displayed at Booth #418. These works, many created during his 2024 artist residency in New York City, explored the geometry and glow of Manhattan’s architecture and street life.The highlight of the weekend came on the fair’s final day, when Byrne transformed an easel and canvas into a captivating performance piece during his live demonstration from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. As he brought a vintage car – formerly a museum exhibit and custom painted in the style of Pollock by Artist Mark Grimaldi to life, guests watched the artist’s distinctive brushwork and evocative palette unfold in real time.The demonstration underlined Byrne’s reputation as a master of light and form, with many likening his style to a modern-day fusion of Monet’s fluidity and Hopper’s introspection. Byrne’s ability to translate fleeting impressions into enduring emotion made his booth one of the fair’s most talked-about destinations.Gerard’s Artistry was complimented at HFAF by fashion brand Todd Snyder who appointed Gerard their brand ambassador for HFAF 2025. Additionally, Orior Furniture provided furniture designed and crafted in Ireland to enhance the exhibit by the Gerard Byrne Gallery + Studio.The Hamptons Fine Art Fair, now in its 19th edition, has become the ultimate summer playground for serious collectors, blue-chip galleries, and bold-name artists. Featuring over 150 exhibitors from across the globe, the 2025 event showcased museum-caliber work in a stylish setting.About Gerard Byrne:Gerard Byrne is Ireland’s foremost Modern Impressionist. His expansive body of work, developed over 35 years, demonstrates an unparalleled versatility in the contemporary Irish art scene. Byrne’s oil paintings are distinctive for their vibrant palette, expressive brushwork, and skillful contrasts of light and shadow—elements that evoke the work of the Impressionist Masters. His artwork is held in collections across Ireland and worldwide, including the collections of the Irish Government, Irish Embassies, and the Citadelle Art Museum in Texas, USA.In 2017, husband and wife, Gerard and Agata Byrne co-founded the Gerard Byrne Studio, dedicated to exclusively showcasing Byrne’s work and artistic practice. Located in the heart of Dublin’s charming Ranelagh village, the studio serves as a living space, creative hub, and 1,500 sq ft commercial gallery, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience. Through carefully curated exhibitions, the Gerard Byrne Studio has become known for presenting Byrne’s art in a way that resonates deeply with collectors, curators, and enthusiasts alike.For more information please visit; www.gerardbyrneartist.com IG: @gerard_byrne_artist | F: GerardByrneArtist | X / T: @gbyrneartistAbout Orior Furniture:Founded by Brian and Rosie McGuigan in 1979 in Newry, Ireland, Orior remains a family-and-friends run business and continues to be committed to working with only the best purveyors and highest quality materials. Orior’s creative process thrives on a dynamic interaction between artists and artisans, whilst keeping a balance between its heritage and a contemporary twist. For more information, visit https://oriorfurniture.com PRESS CONTACT (Gerard Byrne at HFAF 2025):Norah Lawlor | Lawlor Media Group | www.lawlormediagroup.com Norah@lawlormediagroup.com | Tel: (212) 967-6900IG: @lawlormedia | F: LawlorMediaGroup | X / T: @LawlorMedia

