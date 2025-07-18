Aerospace Composite Market to Surge to USD 64.4 Billion by 2034, Registering a Strong CAGR of 11.3%

Aerospace Composite Market, by Composite Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “ Aerospace Composite Market by Composite Type (Fiber and Matrix), Manufacturing Process (ATL or AFP, Filament Winding, Resin Transfer Molding, Hand Layup, and Others), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, and Others), and Application (Interior and Exterior): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2034.” According to the report, the global aerospace composite market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $64.9 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07720 Market Drivers & Opportunities:The growth of the aerospace composite market is propelled by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft, the rising production of commercial and defense aircraft, and continuous advancements in carbon fiber and resin technologies. Moreover, the expansion of air travel, booming space exploration programs, and rising investments in next-generation aerospace platforms are major contributing factors.However, the market faces challenges such as high manufacturing costs, complex repair procedures, and difficulties in recycling composite materials. Despite these restraints, the market is poised for significant expansion due to:- Emerging applications in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)- Growing demand for sustainable and recyclable composites, especially in Europe and North America- Increased investment in R&D for advanced lightweight materialsFDI & PPP Fueling Market Momentum:-- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are playing a transformative role in bolstering aerospace composite demand, especially in emerging economies like India.- FDI Reforms: India now permits up to 100% FDI under the automatic route in its aerospace sector. Companies such as Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) have partnered with Airbus to establish the country’s first private helicopter assembly line in Karnataka.- PPP in Defense Projects: The Indian government’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project welcomes private sector involvement alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a move expected to significantly enhance composite material usage in defense aviation.Macroeconomic & Microeconomic Insights:-Macroeconomic Factors:- GDP Growth in countries like India and China (6–7%) is driving air traffic and aircraft orders.- Fluctuating fuel prices boost demand for lightweight composites that reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.- Defense spending, led by the U.S. (nearly 40% of global defense budget), increases the use of composites in military aircraft.- Environmental regulations are pushing manufacturers toward low-emission, high-efficiency materials.Microeconomic Factors:- Production costs for composites remain 30–50% higher than traditional metals.- Fleet renewals of aircraft such as Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo continue to drive demand.- Urban air mobility and UAV sectors are unlocking new use cases for composites due to their weight-to-strength advantages.Key Market Segments:- By Composite Type: Fiber (carbon, glass, aramid) and Matrix (polymer, ceramic, metal)- By Manufacturing Process: ATL/AFP, Filament Winding, Resin Transfer Molding, Hand Layup, Others- By Aircraft: Commercial, Business/General Aviation, Civil Helicopters, Others- By Application: Interior and ExteriorNotable Industry Developments:- Hexcel Corporation showcased its next-gen aerospace composites at Aero India 2025, underlining its four-decade-long support for India’s aviation industry. Its CFRPs and specialty prepregs improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.- DuPont, at the 54th International Paris Air Show (2023), unveiled advanced polymers and coatings designed for extreme environments, expanding its focus from conventional aerospace to satellite and space exploration technologies.- Solvay partnered with Wichita State University’s NIAR (2022) to co-develop high-performance composites for future aircraft. The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in sustainable aviation materials.Key Players in the Market:- Hexcel Corporation- Toray Industries, Inc.- Evonik Industries AG- Teijin Limited- DuPont- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc.- Solvay- SGL Carbon- Copps Industries Inc.- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-composite-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

