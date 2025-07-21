Minnesota Home Searches Simplified with Houzeo’s Innovative Mobile App Feature

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Minnesota!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has introduced Intuitive Filters, an advanced map-search feature that enhances the homebuying process. It uses a sophisticated map-based system that lets users smartly search listings directly from their mobile phones.With Intuitive Filters, buyers can click on smart tab filters such as Price Cut or Investor Specials on the map interface instead of manually searching through the extensive collection of Minnesota homes for sale . They can quickly identify and shortlist properties that align with their requirements.Key Benefits for Users:1. Single-Click Search: Users can quickly access listings by choosing filters, including New Construction, Open Houses, and No HOA, with a single click.2. Multi-Select Combination Filters: Buyers can choose multiple filters at once to target properties that meet their exact requirements. They can check out homes for sale in Maple Grove with reduced prices or new construction homes across the state.3. Hot Listings: Homes with significant engagement—including numerous inquiries, showings, and offers are considered 'Hot' homes. With this filter, buyers can explore the most popular properties before they go off the market.4. Local Listings: Buyers can explore the entire Minnesota real estate market and shortlist homes of their choice, whether it's in Ranch, Victorian, Colonial, or Tudor—all while lying in their beds.Homes marked as "New" within the previous 72 hours keep buyers informed of the latest market opportunities. The feature optimizes mobile home searches with smart tech and user-first design, delivering instant, location-based results. Buyers stay in full control from search to close for a faster experience, making the Houzeo mobile app one of the best home buying apps of 2025.From Roseau to Rochester, Houzeo is changing how Minnesota searches for homes. With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house search websites this summer. Not just finding a home, the Houzeo site and app also lets users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

