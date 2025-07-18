Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles' S.M.A.R.T. Youth Council Achieves National Recognition

MARYLAND, July 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 17, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., July 17, 2025—Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles' S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council has been honored with a 2025 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The prestigious award recognizes innovative and effective programs implemented by county governments that enhance services for residents. Additionally, during the conference, Councilmember Sayles was appointed to the NACo Board of Directors, further highlighting her commitment to promoting county initiatives at the national level amidst current challenges.





Launched in 2023, the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council (Strengthen 21st Century Learning, Make a Living More Affordable, Advance Local Food Production, Revitalize the Economy, and Tackle Climate Change) was a visionary creation of Councilmember Sayles. Her initiative not only uplifts the voices of our youth but also empowers them to play a significant role in shaping county policy. The effort, led by middle and high school students across Montgomery County, serves as a beacon of hope for the future, promoting leadership development, hands-on civic engagement, and mentorship.

"The S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council concluded its fifth cohort this spring, and we are proud to have been recognized for leading the charge in pitching innovative, youth-driven policy solutions to address pressing challenges in our county," said Councilmember Sayles. "Receiving national recognition from the National Association of Counties (NACo) is an outstanding achievement that underscores our commitment to fueling our students' ingenuity. I am incredibly proud of our students, who have shown that when given a seat at the table, young people can effect meaningful change in our county and beyond."





Each year, NACo's Achievement Awards highlight outstanding programs in 18 categories aligned with the diverse range of county services, including youth engagement, civic participation, public health, and economic development. Since its inception in 1970, the program has recognized thousands of county-led innovations judged on merit with an emphasis on replicability, creativity, and impact.

"The Achievement Awards shine a spotlight on the hard work and innovation happening in county governments across the nation," said NACo's immediate past president James Gore. "Winners in 2025 highlight the dedication and creativity of county leaders and our teams in building thriving communities and providing the best possible services to residents."

