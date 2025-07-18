Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market to Soar to USD 18.5 Trillion by 2030, Registering a Robust CAGR of 5.2%

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market to Soar

DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the building and construction industry, coupled with the unique advantages of metals and their manufactured derivatives, continues to propel the global metal & metal manufactured products market forward.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market by Metal Type, Product Type, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the market was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4504 Market Dynamics:-Drivers:- Rapid urbanization and the growing demand in the building & construction sector- Increased reliance on metals due to their strength, durability, and adaptabilityRestraints:- Limitations of certain metals, such as aluminum’s disadvantages in construction applications, restrict market expansion.Opportunities:- Government initiatives across Asia-Pacific to boost aluminum usage- Emergence of innovative waste management technologies supporting sustainable production and disposalKey Segment InsightsBy Metal Type:-- The iron segment led the market in 2020, accounting for over one-fourth of total revenue, driven by industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies.- Meanwhile, the lithium segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4%, fueled by rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption and lithium-ion battery demand.By Product Type:- The bars & rebars segment held the largest share in 2020, making up nearly one-fifth of the market.- The batteries segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.0%, driven by increasing demand for plug-in vehicles and uninterrupted power solutions for critical infrastructure.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020, accounting for nearly 50% of total revenue, thanks to robust industrial growth and metal manufacturing in the region. The region is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.- North America is anticipated to witness steady growth with a CAGR of 4.8%, supported by advancements in automotive and defense sectors.Key Market Players:- All Metal Sales, Inc.- China Minmetals Corporation- Broder Metals Group, Ltd.- Hitachi Metals Ltd.- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.- Newmont Corporation- Karay Metals Inc.- Steward Advanced Materials LLC- Sierra Metals Inc.- Talco Aluminium CompanyThe rising demand for sustainable, lightweight, and high-strength materials across industries—especially in energy, automotive, and construction—is shaping the future of the global metal & metal manufactured products market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-and-metal-manufactured-products-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

