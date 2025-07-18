Tied to the Sea: Lexaco Launches Coastal-Inspired Loop, Infinity, and Sailor Knot Bracelets

Discover Lexaco's new coastal-inspired collection featuring loop, infinity, and sailor knot bracelets—perfect accessories for ocean lovers and beach style fans.

HARWICH PORT, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for capturing the spirit of the ocean in timeless jewelry, Lexaco is excited to unveil its newest coastal collection: a thoughtful line of loop bracelets, infinity bracelets, and sailor knot bracelets designed to honor the sea’s enduring influence on style and storytelling.Meaningful Design, Everyday WearRooted in nautical tradition and contemporary elegance, these new bracelets celebrate the symbols that have long connected seafarers and shore-lovers alike: knots, loops, and infinity motifs. Each piece is crafted to carry a message — from unbreakable bonds to endless possibilities — all with a modern coastal twist.The Loop Bracelet: Simple yet significant, the loop bracelet is inspired by the continuous curves of the ocean’s waves and the loops of rope found on every dock and sailboat. Sleek and minimal, it’s perfect for daily wear and easy layering, adding a hint of shine and a touch of nautical charm to any look.The Infinity Bracelet: The brand’s new infinity bracelet is a timeless reminder that some connections — like the pull of the tides — are forever. With its classic figure-eight design, this piece makes a meaningful gift for loved ones or a personal talisman for anyone who wants a subtle nod to infinite love, loyalty, or adventure.Sailor Knot Bracelets: Rounding out the collection are the sailor knot bracelets, paying homage to generations of mariners and coastal dwellers who mastered knots not just for function, but as a symbol of strength and connection. These bracelets feature hand-tied knots in premium cord, leather, or sterling silver — capturing the spirit of the sea and the art of craftsmanship.For All Who Carry the Coast With ThemEach bracelet is designed to be versatile enough for everyday wear. Whether stacked with bangles and chains for a laid-back beach look, or worn solo as a subtle statement, these pieces transition effortlessly from morning coffee runs to sunset bonfires by the sea.Crafted for Quality and MeaningLike all Lexaco designs, these new bracelets are crafted using premium materials — including sterling silver, gold vermeil, and durable nautical cords — ensuring each piece stands up to everyday life by the water and beyond.The sailor knot bracelets, in particular, showcase hand-finished details that make each piece unique, much like the knots themselves — no two exactly alike, but each tied with care.The Perfect Coastal GiftThese bracelets aren’t just style statements — they’re keepsakes. A loop bracelet makes a beautiful friendship gift or a token of new beginnings. An infinity bracelet is a classic choice for anniversaries or “just because” moments when you want to remind someone that your bond is unbreakable. And the sailor knot bracelets are ideal for travelers, graduates, or anyone embarking on a new adventure.AvailabilityThe new collection of loop bracelets, infinity bracelets, and sailor knot bracelets is now available online and in-store at Lexaco’s flagship Cape Cod boutique. Each bracelet comes gift-ready in coastal-inspired packaging, perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or summer surprises.About LexacoRooted in coastal tradition and modern design, Lexaco creates jewelry that blends timeless symbols, meaningful details, and everyday durability. From ocean-inspired pendants to handcrafted bracelets, every piece is made to celebrate life by the sea — and all the stories it holds.

