Minister Maropene Ramokgopa joins Executive Mayor for Mandela Day initiatives in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan, 18 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, as District Development Model (DDM) Champion for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan, will join the Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan, Councillor Babalwa Lobishe, for Mandela Day activities at the metro on Friday, 18 July 2025.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated under the theme, “It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality.”

The engagements, which advance cleaner public spaces and  food security, will take place as follows: 
Kragga Kamma Clean-up
Venue: Kragga Kamma Road Drop-off Centre Transfer Station, Gqeberha
Time: 10AM

Knorrox Community Kitchen Launch
Venue: St Matthias Anglican Church, Motherwell
Time: 12PM

The media is invited to cover these engagements. There will be opportunities for interviews on-site.  

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za 

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Tom Nkosi, Departmental Head of Communications on 079 907 9016 or email TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za 

