Rabid Animals Confirmed in Greenville and Marion Counties; Two People Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a cat and a fox have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Greenville County, the cat that tested positive for rabies was found near Holland Ford and Beech Springs roads in Pelzer, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

In Marion County, the fox that tested positive for rabies was found near Sandhill and Ellis roads in Marion, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

Both the Greenville County cat and the Marion County fox were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing July 14, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies July 15, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, fox, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 or Conway office at (843) 915-8801 (Select Option 7) during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer, or a wildlife rehabilitator. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

In 2025, the Greenville cat is the second animal to test positive for rabies in that county, and the Marion County fox is the third animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 45 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenville County and none were in Marion County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###