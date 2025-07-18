Adelaide Oval to host world-first Horizons drone and light spectacular

Release date: 18/07/25

Tonight, the Adelaide Oval will be transformed into a living, breathing canvas using light, sound, and sky to celebrate South Australia’s place, people and bright future in Illuminate Adelaide’s headlining show, Horizons.

Tickets are selling fast for Horizons presented by RAA after adding a second show by popular demand, with sessions on at 6pm and 8:30pm tonight, Friday, 18 July.

Hundreds of illuminated drones will provide a multi-sensory experience spanning 60,000 years of history told through the course of a single day, journey from dawn to dusk through the stories of South Australia’s past, present and future. The opening chapter was created in collaboration with Jack Buckskin, Cultural Consultant and voiceover and Pat Caruso, visual artist.

All regular Adelaide Metro bus, trains and trams will be free with a valid Horizons event ticket. Additional services will operate, and free travel will be available from 3pm Friday afternoon.

On until this Sunday, 20 July, Illuminate Adelaide’s final weekend includes:

Night Visions

City Lights

Streetlights and Long Nights

Kiasmos

Supersonic

Universal Kingdom: The Next Era

Base Camp

Audiences have come out to support this innovative winter event yet again with North Terrace footfall increasing by 66 per cent for the first weekend as compared to the previous weekend and growing by another 20 per cent for the second weekend.

A family favourite, the free City Lights has attracted visitors to the CBD each night of the festival. Heritage landmarks including Government House, and the Art Gallery of South Australia will continue to light up nightly from 5:30pm until Sunday.

Visits to the East End are 8 per cent higher than 2024, creating a boost for local traders with a 39 per cent foot-traffic increase between 6pm and midnight for the first weekend alone when compared to the weekend prior to Illuminate Adelaide opening.

Last year, the event recorded more than 1.3 million attendances – with interstate and overseas visitors contributing to 78,367 attendances - and generated a record-breaking $74.5 million for South Australia’s visitor economy.

Thousands of out of state visitors landed in South Australia for the historic British & Irish Lions match last week and had the opportunity to enjoy the innovative winter festival, reenforcing the State’s reputation as an event destination of choice all year round.

Continuing South Australia’s non-stop events, the winter calendar includes Winter Reds in the Adelaide Hills and Willunga Almond Blossom Festival in Fleurieu Peninsula next weekend, followed by the Fleurieu Food Festival and SALA Festival throughout August.

Illuminate Adelaide is supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

For the Illuminate Adelaide 2025 program and to book tickets, www.illuminateadelaide.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Acting Minister for Tourism, Clare Scriven

Illuminate Adelaide is the culmination of what we do best in South Australia – innovation, events and festivals, and great food and beverage.

It has been wonderful to see our city filled with people over the past weeks, immersing themselves in light, sound, and art, as well as boosting visitation to the many wonderful restaurants and bars during a traditionally quiet period.

Horizons at Adelaide Oval is the start of a spectacular final weekend of Illuminate Adelaide so start planning your winter city adventure to enjoy all that’s on offer.

Attributable to Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi, Co-founders and Creative Directors Illuminate Adelaide

Horizons is comprised of captivating drone formations, dynamic video animations, and dazzling lighting effects in this spectacular stadium experience that tells a story celebrating the place, people and future of South Australia.

We have pulled together an amazing team of creatives and technicians together with the support of RAA as presenting partner to realise our dream of a major drone and light spectacular at the iconic Adelaide Oval.