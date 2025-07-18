DHS Statement on Capture of Violent Extremist Involved in Prairieland Attack on ICE Agents

FBI Most Wanted Suspect for attack on ICE agents arrested after joint investigation with ICE and law enforcement partners

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement as the week-long manhunt for Benjamin Hanil Song--a fugitive wanted in connection with the July 4 ambush on federal officers at the Prairieland Detention Center--ended Monday with his arrest by FBI agents in Dallas, Texas. Song had been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list since a Blue Alert was issued following his alleged role in the organized, armed attack.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, joined a violent group of at least 10 individuals in opening fire on officers at the federal facility just after 10:30 p.m. on Independence Day. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. His capture brings the total number of arrests in the attack to 14.

“On Independence Day, as Americans were celebrating our freedoms, a group of violent extremists attempted to assassinate federal officers protecting us from violent criminals,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Song’s arrest sends a clear message: under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you lay a hand on an ICE agent, you will NOT walk free. We will not forget, and we will not rest until every attacker is in custody.”

The Prairieland Detention Center, which housed more than 1,000 illegal aliens on the night of the attack, includes detainees with convictions for rape, child molestation, murder, kidnapping, arson, human trafficking, and terrorism. Nearly 50 known members of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and other transnational gangs were among the detainees, in addition to 13 Known or Suspected Terrorists (KSTs).

This is just the latest in a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence targeting DHS personnel. Last week, ICE officers conducting enforcement operations in San Francisco were assaulted by violent protestors. In June, rioters stormed an ICE field office in Portland. ICE agents are now facing an 830% increase in assaults against them.

DHS and its law enforcement partners continue working around the clock to identify, arrest, and prosecute anyone involved in the July 4 ambush or other coordinated attacks against federal officers.

###