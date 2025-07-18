ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Who Victimized Americans

ICE removes murderers, rapists, registered sex offenders from U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to clean up our streets and protect the American people from criminal illegal aliens.

“The crimes that these criminal illegal aliens have committed are the result of open border policies: brutal stabbings, sex crimes, and murder,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under the Biden administration, criminal illegal aliens like these were left to freely brutalize our communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring order. We are removing threats, standing up for victims and restoring law and order in our streets.”

Criminal illegal alien from Mexico Edgar Ismael Gomez-Lara was arrested by ICE Houston and convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In May 2024, Houston police officers responded to a brutal stabbing, finding a 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple knife wounds. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported Gomez-Lara fled the scene, but responding officers located and arrested him just blocks away. Investigators determined the stabbing stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated into a violent knife attack.

Additional arrests include:

Joel B. Reyes, an illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of first-degree rape with forcible compulsion in Nassau County, New York. Arrested by ICE Los Angeles.

Audy Nolasco-Vasquez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and a registered sex offender, convicted of invasion of privacy involving nudity for sexual arousal in Ames, Iowa. Arrested by ICE St. Paul.

Cristian Ortiz-Quintero, an illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of nine counts of possession of child pornography in Fairfax County, Virginia. Arrested by ICE Washington.

Enrique Vazquez-Vera, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of second-degree murder in Sampson County, North Carolina. Arrested by ICE Atlanta.

