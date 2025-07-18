WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Two Pedophiles Who Impregnated Children

Operations across the U.S. target criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Houston arrested Pedro Trejo Reyes, a convicted child rapist and criminal illegal alien from Mexico. On July 17, ICE removed Reyes from American communities.

Reyes, a criminal alien from Mexico, entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 1990. While in the United States he was convicted of a DWI in 1995 and convicted again in Texas for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old niece resulting in her pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage in 2011. Forensic DNA testing confirmed with over 99.9% certainty that Trejo Reyes fathered the unborn child. A U.S. immigration judge approved Trejo Reyes’ order for removal in 2011, and ICE removed him to Mexico on July 17, 2025, after his 16 years of confinement.

“As the media and politicians continue to carry water for criminal illegal aliens who have committed indescribable acts of evil in our country, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing the worst of the worst from the U.S.,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just today, ICE deported Pedro Trejo Reyes who raped and impregnated a defenseless child. There is no path forward, no second chances and no place in America for depraved aliens like him. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is continuing to make America safe.”

ERO agents across the country carried out similar arrests of criminal illegal aliens with serious convictions, including:

Edwin Jacobo Hernandez Mateo, a criminal alien from Honduras, who was charged in Waller County, Texas, for raping and impregnating a minor under the age of 14. Hernandez was arrested by ICE June 17 and remains in ICE custody at the Montgomery Processing Center.

Juan Gabriel Zamorano-Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of molesting a minor in Ontario, California.

Edmundo Vasquez-Gaxiola, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of several years in York Springs, Pa. According to a Pennsylvania State Police affidavit, the victim disclosed the abuse began when she was around 5 years old and continued until she was about 11.

Kelvin Civil, an illegal alien from Haiti, convicted of inducing a minor for sex, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Elmer Breve-Sanchez, an illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in Del Rio, Texas.

