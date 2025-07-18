DHS Nabs at Least 11 Illegal Aliens Including Serial Criminal with 67 Arrests in Sacramento Operation

CBP nabs career criminal, drug dealer and ten other illegal aliens in targeted operation

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested numerous illegal aliens, including a dangerous serial drug abuser and dealer with 67 charges, during a July 17 operation in Sacramento, California.

CBP’s targeted operation resulted in the heroic arrest of Javier Dimas-Alcantara, a serial criminal with convictions and charges spanning decades, including the following:

Multiple instances of transport and sale of a narcotic or controlled substance

Felony burglary

Illegal entry

Carrying a loaded firearm in public

Multiple instances of providing false identification to a law enforcement officer

Multiple instances of felony possession of marijuana for sale

Revocation of probation due to re-offense of possession of marijuana for sale

Being under the influence of a controlled substance

Multiple instances of possession of a narcotic or controlled substance

Possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell

"On July 17, CBP conducted an operation in Sacramento, California, resulting in the arrest of at least 11 criminal illegal aliens. Among the illegal aliens captured in this heroic effort was Javier Dimas-Alcantara, a serial criminal illegal alien who has been booked into jail 67 times,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Dimas has been CONVICTED of a myriad of offenses—you would not want this man to be your neighbor. And yet, politicians like Gavin Newsom defend criminals who terrorize American communities and demonize law enforcement who defend those same communities. He and every other sanctuary politician should be thanking CBP for getting this scum out of American communities instead of obstructing federal law enforcement at every possible turn."

President Trump and Secretary Noem have been given a clear mandate from the American people: get violent illegal aliens OFF our streets and OUT of our country.

Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right, legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.



