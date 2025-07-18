Biden-Appointed Judge Ignores Biological Reality and the Rule of Law, Orders Illegal Alien Released

A biological male was placed in a men’s facility in alignment with the President’s Executive Order and for the safety of women in ICE custody

WASHINGTON – Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio recently ordered the release of Odalis Jhonatan Martinez-Velasquez, a male illegal alien from Mexico, after caving to pressure from immigration and transgender activists—ignoring the rule of law and promoting gender ideology fanaticism.

Velasquez illegally entered the country in 2023 and released under the Biden administration. He was lawfully detained on June 2, 2025, and processed for expedited removal. Velasquez was placed into ICE’s male detention center in accordance with the President’s Executive Order and for the safety of women in ICE custody.