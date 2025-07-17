Birmingham Veteran brings home four medals from National Veterans Golden Age Games

U.S. Army Veteran Larry McGaughy returned from the 2025 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Memphis with an inspiring story and a collection of hard-earned medals.

Competing in his first-ever Golden Age Games, McGaughy—who is part of the low-vision impairment community—stood out among more than 1,000 Veteran athletes from across the country. The 73-year-old brought home an impressive four medals:

Gold in Basketball Free Throw.

Silver in Blind Disc Golf.

Two Bronze in Bowling and Golf.

Two 4th Place Ribbons in Horseshoes and Cornhole.

“I’ve always been competitive, but it’s different now—being older and having disabilities,” McGaughy said. “I considered myself a good athlete when I was young, and despite losing most of my eyesight, I still have the confidence to do anything.”

He said while the medals were meaningful, the friendships and camaraderie among fellow Veterans left the biggest mark.

“One of the best experiences of my life,” said McGaughy. “We were all competitive, but the connection with other Veterans in similar situations meant the most. We traded numbers and just enjoyed being together. Winning was secondary to making new friends.”

The National Veterans Golden Age Games are hosted annually by VA. With a focus on “Fitness for Life,” the Games promote healthy aging through sports and recreation for Veterans aged 55 and older of all skill levels and physical abilities.

McGaughy, who represented the Birmingham VA Blind Rehabilitation Center in Birmingham, Alabama, said he plans to donate his medals to the facility to help inspire other Veterans.

“I’m so grateful to VA for providing this experience,” he said. “I’m blessed to have had this opportunity and hope these medals encourage other Veterans to get involved in the Golden Age Games and other VA sports programs.”

His coach, John Allen, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, said McGaughy’s performance and attitude were a standout.

“This was our first time at the Games, and Larry showed up with confidence every single day,” said Allen. “He was easy to coach and incredibly successful. More than anything, seeing him connect with other Veterans and share laughs and stories like old friends—that was the biggest win of all.”

Learn more about the National Veterans Golden Age Games.