Marjorie Ngwenya reappointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury has today confirmed the reappointment of Marjorie Ngwenya as an External Member of the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).

Marjorie will serve a further three-year term, from 5 September 2025 to 4 September 2028.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, said:

“I am pleased to confirm the reappointment of Marjorie Ngwenya to the Prudential Regulation Committee. During her first term, Marjorie made significant contributions to the Committee’s work, and her continued service will help to ensure that the committee retains the benefit of her extensive industry experience and expertise, so it can deliver on the government’s mission to regulate for growth”

Further information

Marjorie is a former chairperson of the Canon Collins Trust (UK) and a trustee of the Legal Resources Centre (South Africa).

Marjorie is a past President of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) and served on the IFoA’s governing council for eight years. In her executive career, she was a member of the Group Executive Committee of Liberty Group in South Africa, serving as Chief Strategist. Prior to that, she was Chief Risk Officer for Old Mutual’s African Operations.

Marjorie has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.

About the Prudential Regulation Committee

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) supervises banks, insurers and major investment firms. The PRA’s most important decisions are taken by the Prudential Regulation Committee, chaired by the Governor of the Bank of England. The Committee comprises the Governor of the Bank of England; Deputy Governors for Financial Stability, Markets and Banking, and Prudential Regulation; the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority; a member appointed by the Governor with the approval of the Chancellor; and six other external members appointed by the Chancellor.