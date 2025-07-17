Updated cabinet sworn in to meet the needs of British Columbians in a changing world

CANADA, July 17 - Premier David Eby has announced a strategic shift to his cabinet in order to centre jobs, the economy and the needs of British Columbians in their communities.

“We need to be responsive to the changing needs of our province by growing our economy, seizing new opportunities, and making our essential services more resilient,” Premier Eby said. “We have the skills and determination both at the cabinet table and in caucus to stand up for British Columbians. I want to thank two of our veterans, Garry Begg and George Chow, for their hard work and exceptional service to British Columbians. I know they will bring the same enthusiasm to their new roles.”

The changes prioritize the specific skills and experience of ministers to meet the current moment. The new cabinet roles are:

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth;

Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General;

Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills;

Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs;

Diana Gibson, Minister of Citizens’ Services;

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport;

Spencer Chandra-Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; and

Rick Glumac, Minister of State for AI and New Technologies.

The cabinet is tasked with working on the province’s biggest challenges: growing the economy, seizing investment opportunities and strengthening public services. Supported by the government caucus, they will work to build a stronger province and a more resilient economy that’s less reliant on the United States.

This cabinet features a majority of women (19), holding some of the most significant and complex portfolios. It is balanced with seasoned experience and fresh perspectives, ensuring a government that reflects the diversity and values of British Columbians.

New faces are stepping up to bring the perspectives and priorities of the next generation to the cabinet table. Experienced ministers are tasked with driving forward major projects and economic prosperity and strengthening core service portfolios.

Quick Facts: