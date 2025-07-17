Board of Trustees Bestows Title of President Emeritus on Dr. ...

Through 16 years of leadership, Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh has presided over a host of institutional milestones. Under his watch, enrollment, fundraising, construction, academic expansion and national acclaim have grown to remarkable levels. On the eve of his retirement, Gonzaga’s first non-Jesuit and second-longest-serving president receives an unprecedented honor as the Gonzaga Board of Trustees bestows upon him the title of President Emeritus — the first in Gonzaga’s nearly 140-year history.

"The title of President Emeritus is bestowed upon Dr. McCulloh with deep gratitude and great affection,” said Mike Reilly, chair of the Gonzaga Board of Trustees.

Board Chair Mike Reilly with President Thayne McCulloh in Gonzaga's University Chapel.

“As a recognized regional and national leader in higher education, Thayne McCulloh successfully promoted Gonzaga’s image, reputation and mission with constituents and communities nationally and internationally,” Reilly added. “Together with the efforts of many dedicated colleagues, Gonzaga’s profile has been elevated far beyond the Pacific Northwest. And through challenges great and small, and perhaps none greater than the COVID-19 pandemic, his steady hand and reassuring, collaborative style of leadership always put the welfare of Gonzaga and its students above all else.”

The Board of Trustees’ resolution appointing McCulloh Gonzaga’s first President Emeritus cites many achievements over his long career, noting that he fostered deep connections with the Society of Jesus and Catholic Church, elevated Gonzaga’s national academic reputation, and improved the institution’s financial strength. Among other achievements cited in the resolution was his leadership on far-reaching campus building projects and public-private partnerships which will continue to benefit Gonzaga for years to come, his guidance through a period of unprecedented financial growth and stability, and his leading the largest capital campaign to date — which doubled Gonzaga's annual fundraising. The resolution also praises McCulloh’s steadfast focus on student success, well-being and opportunity, and in establishing a culture of inclusivity, scholarly excellence and student-athlete success.

“President McCulloh has absolutely transformed this University in extraordinary ways,” Reilly said. “Thousands of students, faculty, and staff over the years have been the beneficiaries of his vision, his compassion, and his unwavering love for our Gonzaga community.”

The title of President Emeritus caps nearly 34 years of service for Gonzaga’s 26th president. A 1989 graduate and former student body president, McCulloh returned to his alma mater twice: in 1990, and then again 1993 after graduate school. He served in roles including instructor, dean of student academic and financial services, vice president for administration, interim academic vice president, and interim president before being regularly elected in July 2010. As a social psychologist trained at Oxford, he infused the office with compassion, inclusiveness and cutting-edge leadership.

“President McCulloh embodies the spirit of St. Ignatius in remarkable ways,” Reilly said. “He has poured his heart into this Jesuit institution and its students, making Gonzaga’s economic foundation ever stronger while ensuring that Gonzaga grows as an academic force across the region and the nation. While this distinction comes with no formal responsibilities, it is an honor intended to acknowledge the remarkable impact of his legacy.”

McCulloh worked through his last day July 14, completing final responsibilities and supporting the transition of President-elect Katia Passerini, who begins her tenure as Gonzaga’s 27th president on July 15.