Responsible and Sustainable Efforts at Atmosphere Kanifushi Acknowledged with Green Globe Gold Certification

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded Gold certification to Atmosphere Kanifushi in the Maldives. The Gold status marks five consecutive years of certification and is testament to the resort’s ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable operations. Atmosphere Kanifushi is situated in the sparsely populated Lhaviyani Atoll, a tropical paradise where sparkling turquoise waters and swaying palm trees serenade the senses.General Manager, Ram Bhoyroo said, “We are honoured to receive the Gold certification, a recognition of our commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism. At Atmosphere Kanifushi, sustainability is not just a responsibility, it’s a way of life. Our commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives reflects in our everyday operations, from harnessing solar power to protecting marine life. We believe in inspiring our guests and team members to be part of this journey towards a greener future.”Living amidst spectacular surroundings and waters teeming with vibrant tropical sea life, the Green Team remains focused on developing engaging environmental and green programs at the resort. Guests are encouraged to participate in various eco-friendly initiatives such as World Environment Day, World Ocean Day, International Coastal Cleanup Day and the island’s cleanup drives. These experiences not only raise ecological awareness but also foster a deeper connection between guests and the natural environment of the Maldives.Island life presents its own unique challenges when delving into sustainable practices that also promote self-sufficiency. In early 2024, Atmosphere Kanifushi took a significant step towards implementing a renewable energy strategy by installing 2,000 solar panels and thereby reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources. This initiative along with water conservation measures are a crucial part of the property’s long-term sustainability vision. Taking advantage of its unique location, the resort has facilities to desalinate seawater and harvests rainwater to produce its own water for drinking, irrigation and operational purposes.Green Sea turtles live and flourish in the warm waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a recognized turtle nesting site, Atmosphere Kanifushi plays an active role in conservation efforts. The resort supports the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre in Naifaru through financial aid and guest visits while also protecting nesting sites on the island. Participation in the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre’s annual Turtle Festival further strengthens the resort’s ongoing commitment to the preservation of marine ecosystems. In addition, the complimentary local island excursions offered by the resort not only serve as an effective way to support the turtle conservation centre, but they also promote experiential tourism and benefit local businesses.Atmosphere Kanifushi prides itself on the success of its coral restoration projects which were first initiated in 2020. Coral fragments are collected and attached to coral cage nurseries consisting of pyramid metal structures fortified with marine cement. Once the corals grow and develop, they are then transplanted onto degraded reefs to assist with reef recovery. The coral cage nurseries continue to thrive with future plans for further expansion and are a living example of the property’s commitment to the protection of marine biodiversity in the Maldives.Moving forward, Atmosphere Kanifushi’s sustainability strategy will continue to focus on improving environmental and social initiatives that sustain the tropical paradise it calls home and the people who live and work here.For further information about the resort’s sustainability initiatives please click here ContactRam BhoyrooGeneral ManagerAtmosphere KanifushiKanifushi IslandLhaviyani AtollMaldivesE: ram.bhoyroo@atmosphere-kanifushi.comT: +960 7289 335W: atmospherekanifushi.com

