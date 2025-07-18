A Classic Jeep Reborn: Blacksmith Garage’s Custom Kaiser M715 Fuses Military History with Luxury and High Performance

The ANV-KJ1 is a brand-new Precision Build from Blacksmith Garage

With the launch of the ANV-KJ1, Blacksmith Garage sets a new bar for custom automotive craftsmanship and bold design.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if your favorite classic military vehicle had 485 horsepower and off-road domination? Look no further than Blacksmith Garage’s ANV-KJ1—a one-of-a-kind, custom-built Kaiser Jeep M715 that blends classic Jeep Americana roots with top-of-the-line equipment, functionality, and performance.

The iconic Jeep M715 was originally built from 1967 to 1969 and deployed in Vietnam, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and European bases. After 5 years and 4,000 hours of Blacksmith Garage’s painstaking craftsmanship, our original donor has been restored and remodeled using best-in-class Mopar parts.

This one-of-a-kind vehicle is a gem for collectors, Jeep and truck enthusiasts, veterans, patriots, and military aficionados alike–paying tribute to the car’s military heritage while embracing a new era of power, performance, and adventure.

“Our vision was to take this incredibly unique and cool ‘Tonka Truck’ design that was never intended for the civilian market and create a vehicle that can do anything a modern truck can do,” said Shane Farrar, Shop Foreman at Blacksmith Garage.

Only the chassis, body, and bulkhead from the original donor remains. Everything else this truck needed was custom-designed, built or modified by Blacksmith Garage including the motor mounts, the suspension system, the 30.5-gallon fuel cell, targa top, front and rear bumpers, and the exhaust system.

There is a new heart beating inside the ANV-KJ1. A 6.4L fuel-injected Mopar HEMI engine delivers an impressive 485 horsepower and 472 ft-lbs of torque. This power is channeled through a 545RFE 5-speed automatic transmission, mated to an Atlas twin-stick transfer case with a 1:1 high gear and a 4.3:1 low gear, making it equally suited for rock crawling in the desert or a trip to the grocery store.

Heavy-duty front and rear Dana 60 axles, combined with Anti-Rock sway bars on both ends, prepare the build for rugged off-road terrain. Four-wheel vented disc brakes with new stainless steel brake lines deliver precision stopping power, while a PSC hydraulic-assisted steering system ensures effortless control. A GenRight ENDURO 30.5-gallon fuel cell, along with two 5-gallon Jerry cans, extends the vehicle’s range for long-distance adventures.

With custom military (GSA 221) gray paint and a removable “Targa” hardtop, the exterior is a showstopper among a sea of restored Broncos, FJs, and Land Rovers. As it was in the field, a U.S. Army star graces both doors, and the original manufacturer’s serial number appears on the hood (both are removable if preferred). A custom-fabricated roll bar and removable “targa”-style hardtop offer an open-air driving experience. For nighttime drives and off-road visibility, Blacksmith Garage outfitted the vehicle with upgraded LED headlights, taillights, an LED light bar, and additional LED spotlights that light the vehicle up like a Christmas tree. All of this sits on KMC XD 136 Panzer wheels wrapped in 40x13.50R20 Maxxis Razr MT tires, protected by custom front and rear bumpers.

Inside the showstopping exterior, a custom, distressed full-grain leather bench seat with a folding center section sits alongside a matching dash and shift boot, designed and crafted by Steve Pearson of Upholstery Unlimited, whose work is often featured in Ringbrothers builds at SEMA. The build pays further homage to its military origins with Classic Instruments gauges featuring ‘Bomber Bezels’ and Carling rocker switches with custom actuator buttons, evoking the cockpit of a WWII B-17 Flying Fortress. Blending form with function, the cabin also includes a Rockford Fosgate stereo system and a Vintage Air climate control system to keep passengers cool and comfortable.

Whether you're a Jeep collector, veteran, off-road warrior, or just someone who wants something no one else has—the ANV-KJ1 is in a league of its own. With military DNA and modern engineering, it’s not just a vehicle. It’s a weapons-grade work of art.

The only question that remains is: What can’t it do?

The vehicle has a clean Utah title. To learn more or inquire about purchasing, visit blacksmithgarage.com or call 385 205 6833 today.

About Blacksmith Garage

Blacksmith Garage was founded by enthusiasts who collect, build, and sell awe-inspiring vehicles for the pure joy of it. The shop specializes in precision builds. Utilizing modern technology, Blacksmith Garage designs, engineers, and assembles the 'ultimate' version of classic vehicles. To learn more about this innovative brand, visit www.blacksmithgarage.com.

"ANV-KJ1" 1967 KAISER JEEP M715 WALK AROUND VIDEO BY BLACKSMITH GARAGE

