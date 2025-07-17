Knoxville Man Arrested, Cocaine and Other Illicit Drugs Seized Following an Ongoing Multi-Agency Investigation

KNOX COUNTY – A joint ongoing investigation that began earlier this year has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man and the seizure of cocaine and other illicit drugs.

In February, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division, the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the sale and distribution of large amounts of cocaine and other drugs in Blount and Knox Counties. During the course of the investigation, Charles Sherman Hicks was identified as a supplier. On July 16th, a search warrant was executed at Hicks’ residence in the 6400 block of Sevierville Pike in Knoxville. Upon entering the home, authorities located approximately one kilogram of cocaine, approximately sixteen pounds of marijuana, over 160 grams of what are believed to be pressed fentanyl pills, and numerous oxymorphone pills. A handgun, more than $35,000 in cash, several vehicles, and various other assets were also seized.

Charles Sherman Hicks (DOB: 12/2/77) was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II Drugs for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI Drugs for Resale, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

The Knoxville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration also provided assistance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.