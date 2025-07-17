B&B Optometry Elevates Retinal Health with Advanced iCare Retinal Imaging Technology at Yorba Linda Location

Dr. Seth Bernstein

B&B Optometry offers iCare retinal imaging in Yorba Linda for early detection of eye conditions and overall health risks.

YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&B Optometry , led by the trusted expertise of Dr. Seth Bernstein and Dr. Lisa Benham, is proud to offer state-of-the-art retinal imaging at its Yorba Linda office with the iCare Retinal Camera — a major advancement in the early detection and prevention of vision-threatening eye conditions.The iCare system provides a fast, non-invasive way to capture detailed images of the retina — the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye that plays a critical role in vision. Retinal diseases often progress silently, with no early symptoms, making advanced imaging an essential tool for timely diagnosis and prevention.“Our goal is to catch issues before they become problems,” says Dr. Seth Bernstein. “With the iCare retinal camera, we can examine the back of the eye in great detail without needing to dilate the pupils. It’s efficient, comfortable, and highly accurate.”This breakthrough technology aids in the early detection of serious conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and even signs of hypertension or high cholesterol. By capturing high-resolution images, the iCare system enables the team at B&B Optometry to track even subtle changes in the retina over time — often before symptoms emerge.“Retinal imaging does more than protect your eyesight,” explains Dr. Lisa Benham. “Because the eyes are so closely connected to overall health, this technology helps us catch health issues that may not otherwise be visible.”Currently, the iCare retinal camera is available exclusively at our Yorba Linda office, with plans to potentially introduce it at our Corona location in the future.Patients at both offices are encouraged to inquire about the benefits of retinal imaging during their annual eye exams.B&B Optometry recommends that all patients — especially those over 40 or with chronic health conditions — undergo regular comprehensive eye exams that include retinal screening to stay ahead of vision and health risks.To schedule a comprehensive eye exam and learn more about iCare retinal imaging, individuals can visit www.bboptometry.com or contact the Yorba Linda or Corona office today.With over 35 years of experience serving the communities of Corona and Yorba Linda, CA, B&B Optometry remains committed to excellence in vision care. Under the leadership of Dr. Seth Bernstein and Dr. Lisa Benham, the practice blends compassionate care with the latest diagnostic technology to deliver personalized, proactive eye health solutions for the whole family.

