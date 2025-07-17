Athens - Georgia Parole Board Chairman David Herring conducted Victim Impact Sessions this week for the Western Judicial Circuit. The meetings involve crime victims discussing their case with a parole board member to talk about the impact of the crime and the offender’s parole status.

“The Board and our agency are committed to providing this opportunity to the crime victims,” stated Herring. “These meetings give a voice to the victim, and they give the board information about the case and the parole eligible offender that we consider when making decisions,” he added.

At the victim impact session crime victims meet with a Georgia Parole Board Member and staff from the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the Board’s Pre-Release Considerations Division. Information from the meeting is then added to the case file maintained by the board on the offender. Herring met with five different groups of crime victims in Athens.

The District Attorney working with the Georgia Office of Victim Services selects cases that the Parole Board will be considering and invites the crime victims to the sessions.

"Victim input into the parole process is absolutely essential. We appreciate the parole board for ensuring victims get a say in the decision of whether or not to parole their offender. Likewise, I applaud these crime victims for their strength and desire to provide information and meet with the parole board,” stated District Attorney Kalki Yalamanchili.

The Western Judicial Circuit in Georgia includes Clarke and Oconee counties.

Victims must be registered with the Georgia Office of Victim Services in order to be notified of parole considerations, decisions, and to receive other post-conviction program services.

For more information, please contact the Georgia Office of Victim Services at [email protected] or 404-651-6668.

For information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles contact [email protected] or 404-657-9450.