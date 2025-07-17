National Bar Association Hosts Centennial Convention in Chicago: 100 Years of Legal Excellence, Advocacy, and Legacy

NBA President Wiley S. Adams National Bar Association Centennial Convention

Uniting legal minds and communities to celebrate a century of impact and drive innovation for the future

This historic Centennial Convention is more than a celebration of the past—it is a bold call to action for the future.” — Wiley S. Adams, NBA Centennial President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Bar Association (NBA), the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges, is proud to announce its Centennial Convention, to be held July 26 – August 1, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. This historic gathering marks 100 years of advancing justice, protecting civil rights, and building community through law.Founded in 1925 by 12 pioneering Black attorneys during a time when African Americans were denied admission to other national bar associations, the NBA has grown to represent the interests of more than 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, legal practitioners and law students. The 2025 Centennial Convention will serve as both a tribute to this rich legacy and a launchpad for the next century of transformative leadership.A Week of Legacy, Power, and Vision --The Centennial Convention will feature a dynamic week of programming and speakers, including but not limited to:• The Annual Arthenia Joyner Prayer Breakfast – A soulful celebration of faith, legacy, and resilience, featuring Grammy Award-winning Gospel Artist Yolanda Adams.• Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminars – Insightful panels and sessions led by renowned speakers and trailblazers including:• The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court• Joy-Ann Reid, MSNBC host and political analyst• The Honorable Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Congresswoman• Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ• Fred Gray, legendary civil rights attorney• Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, Senior Advisor to Rainbow PUSH Coalition• Attorney Ben Crump, national civil rights lawyer• Hon. Arnette R. Hubbard, past NBA President and trailblazing jurist• NBA Tech Summit & Excellence in Tech & IP Awards Luncheon – A powerful fusion of innovation and advocacy, this summit will highlight the intersection of technology, intellectual property, and civil rights. The Honorable Yvette D. Clarke, President of the Congressional Black Caucus and U.S. Representative for New York’s 9th District, will deliver the keynote address for the Excellence in Tech & IP Awards Luncheon. A champion for tech equity, Congresswoman Clarke is leading efforts on AI oversight, broadband access, and digital infrastructure.A Message from the Centennial President Wiley S. Adams:“This historic Centennial Convention is more than a celebration of the past—it is a bold call to action for the future. As we convene in Chicago to honor and celebrate a century of courageous advocacy and transformative leadership, we also proudly recommit ourselves to the relentless pursuit of justice, the advancement of fairness and the protection of civil and equal rights for the next 100 years and beyond, if necessary.”A Grand Finale Like No Other:Each day of the convention will be filled with panels, receptions, wellness events, and networking opportunities, culminating in the Centennial Closing Gala on Thursday, July 31st—an elegant evening of celebration, reflection, and recognition of NBA’s extraordinary impact.To learn more about the 2025 National Bar Association Centennial Convention or to register, please visit www.nationalbar.org About the National Bar Association:Founded in 1925, the NBA is the nation’s oldest and largest association of Black lawyers, judges, legal practitioners and law students. With a mission to advance justice, promote civil rights, and support the professional development of its members, the NBA continues to be a leading voice for equity and justice in the legal profession.###Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.