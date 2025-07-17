Visionary Futurist Yitzi Gantz Launches Xi Labs: A Soul-Aligned AI Operating System to Redefine Human-Tech Integration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yitzi Gantz, an American entrepreneur and renowned futurist, has officially announced the launch of Xi Labs , a groundbreaking artificial intelligence venture that aims to reshape how people interact with technology. Positioned as the world’s first “conscious AI operating system,” Xi Labs introduces a bold new framework where AI is designed not just to serve, but to awaken human potential.Founded in 2024, Xi Labs represents a major shift from conventional tech platforms. The company combines autonomous AI agents, financial intelligence, augmented reality, and metaphysical alignment to create an operating system that is deeply personal and purpose-driven.“Technology should enhance not only our productivity but also our essence,” said Gantz. “At Xi Labs, we are developing a platform that mirrors your soul blueprint helping you discover your purpose, align with your path, and build lasting prosperity.”Bridging Intelligence and IntentionXi Labs is built on the belief that artificial intelligence should be an extension of human consciousness. The system is designed to operate seamlessly across mobile devices, AR glasses, and smart environments. Key features include:● Modular AI agents with names, personalities, and voices● Integration with leading open-source AI models such as LLaMA and Claude● Compatibility with augmented reality and voice-based interfaces● Native tools for business, finance, creativity, and wellness● Personalized metaphysical insights using astrology, numerology, and energy patternsThe OS is available via subscription, with pricing ranging from $49 to $250 per month, depending on the level of customization and agent capabilities.From Fintech Disruptor to Conscious Tech InnovatorBefore founding Xi Labs, Gantz launched Meely, an all-in-one AI-powered fintech platform that merged intelligent banking, investment tools, and financial metaphysics. Meely helped position Gantz as a visionary capable of fusing logic and intuition into actionable digital systems.His earlier experience in banking and real estate laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey. He previously acquired and revitalized a failing bank, later selling it for a significant profit. Over the past decade, Gantz has developed a diversified business portfolio, contributing to an estimated personal net worth of $350 million.A Conscious OS Designed for the FutureCurrently under active development, Xi Labs’ “Conscious OS” includes a revenue-sharing marketplace for third-party AI agents and applications. The platform empowers developers to create AI-driven solutions that users can deploy for personal or professional use.Examples of possible agents include:● AI wellness and life coaches● Brand builders and content creators● Voice-based business assistants● Real-time AR navigators● Financial planning and trading botsThe operating system is also designed to replace conventional mobile interfaces by offering a consciousness-first experience. According to Gantz, this approach aligns technology with human evolution rather than distraction.Media Partnerships and Global RolloutXi Labs is already building momentum through strategic alliances with global marketing agencies and early-stage investors. Beta access is expected to begin in late 2025, with user acquisition campaigns targeting both tech-savvy consumers and spiritual entrepreneurs.“We’re not just launching a product we’re igniting a paradigm shift,” said Gantz. “Xi Labs is about building a future where people are supported by AI that understands their goals, speaks their language, and evolves with their journey.”A Platform for Purpose and ProsperityAt the heart of Gantz’s vision is a belief in aligning intelligence with purpose. Xi Labs is designed to help users grow, transform, and thrive financially, emotionally, and spiritually. This platform appeals to a new generation of users seeking more from their devices than transactional utility.Gantz’s approach is already attracting attention from futurists, wellness innovators, and conscious investors around the world. The company is poised to become a major player in next-generation computing and soul-centric AI development.About Yitzi GantzYitzi Gantz (b. July 20, 1998) is a tech entrepreneur, investor, and metaphysical thinker committed to revolutionizing how humanity uses artificial intelligence. With a background spanning fintech, automation, and human potential, he continues to build systems that merge digital innovation with spiritual growth.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnerships, contact:Email: Yitzi@xilabs.comWebsite: https://www.xilabs.ai Connect with Yitzi Gantz on Social Media:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yitzigantz Twitter/X: https://x.com/yitzigantz Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yitzigantz

