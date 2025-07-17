Former U.S. Department of Energy Official Agrees to Pay $59,000 to Resolve Conflict-of-Interest Allegations

Andrew L. Horn, a former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Energy at the Department of Energy (DOE), has agreed to pay $59,000 to resolve allegations that he violated conflict-of-interest rules prior to his departure from the agency in 2021.

Among other things, the Ethics Reform Act of 1989 prohibits executive branch employees from participating personally and substantially in particular matters that will affect their own financial interests or the financial interests of certain parties with whom they have ties outside the government, including any organization with whom they are negotiating prospective employment. The United States alleges that in January 2021, Horn worked personally and substantially on a particular matter affecting the financial interests of a private company with which he was simultaneously negotiating contract terms to serve as a paid senior advisor following his upcoming separation from federal service. As part of the settlement, Horn has agreed to pay a civil penalty to resolve allegations that his conduct violated conflict-of-interest prohibitions for federal employees.

“The Office of Inspector General prioritizes the ethical conduct of executive branch officials and thoroughly investigates all allegations regarding potential misconduct with the thorough help of our colleagues at the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Lewe F. Sessions of the Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General.

The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section; DOE, Office of Inspector General; and Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service. This matter was handled by Trial Attorney Robbin O. Lee of the Civil Division.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.