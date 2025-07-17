Justice Department Launches Investigation into Employment Practices at George Mason University

Note: Read the letter here

Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened an investigation into George Mason University to determine whether it is engaged in discriminatory employment practices based on race and sex.

The investigation stems from statements and policies made by the University’s president, which indicate that race and sex are motivating factors in faculty hiring and other employment decisions to achieve “diversity” goals. Multiple emails and internal documents suggest preferential treatment of certain races and sexes in hiring and other employment practices, including promotion and tenure of faculty members.

“It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions—they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly.”

The Civil Rights Division’s Employment Litigation Section will investigate whether George Mason University is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, sex, and other protected characteristics, pursuant to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended.