Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Presents Wasn’t That a Time: The Boston Folk Revival 1958 - 1965

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Boston) The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is partnering with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music to present a collaborative symposium Wasn’t That a Time: The Boston Folk Revival 1958 - 1965. The one-day educational event will take place on September 27, 2025, at the Arrow Street Arts Center in Cambridge. This will be the first in a series of events between the affiliate organizations honoring the past, celebrating the present, and nurturing future artists and academics. Tickets for the symposium begin at $50 and are on sale now at farhof.org/symposium. Student discounts are available.Wasn’t That a Time: The Boston Folk Revival 1958 - 1965 will feature musicians like Noel Paul Stookey, Ellis Paul, Tom Rush, Peter Wolf and more talking with musical historians and educators about the start of the folk scene in Boston and beyond, the early champions of the scene, and its impact on music as a whole. Each panel is packed with musicians, music historians, and educators such as Emmy Award-winning producer Jim Brown, acclaimed author Douglas Brinkley, several pioneers of the folk scene in Boston, and Woody Guthrie’s granddaughter Anna Canoni. The symposium will include eight sessions. Lunch will be provided as part of the ticket price.“Boston has long been an epicenter of folk music, and this event takes audiences back to when Joan Baez, Tom Rush, and so many others transformed American music from coffeehouses and listening rooms right here in Cambridge,” said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center. “It’s a unique opportunity to hear these stories from the people who lived them.”Wasn’t That a Time: The Boston Folk Revival 1958 - 1965 panel discussion topics include:Origins of Boston and Greenwich Folk ScenesClub 47: Hear about the impact of Cambridge’s legendary listening room from musicians that played thereJoan Baez is an icon whose career started in Boston. This panel will chronicle her start in Cambridge and meteoric riseWhen Bob Met Woody, the true story told by Guthrie’s granddaughter Anna CanoniA conversation with former J. Geils lead singer and songwriter Peter Wolf about his new book WAITING ON THE MOON: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters and GoddessesDylan Goes Electric at Newport. The single set that transformed the scenePost-Revival Folk: How Boston’s scene continues to evolveKeynote address from Noel Paul Stookey, member of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and MaryThe next collaborative symposium will be held in 2026 at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ, and will focus on the Folk Revival in Greenwich Village.“This incredible partnership will allow both organizations to expand our mission and reach new audiences where they live,” said Bob Santelli, Executive Director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. “We have so many stories to share with the public, and we look forward to expanding the series in the years to come to cover a multitude of topics.”The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by the Museum Collective, FARHOF is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.Upcoming and recent exhibits include This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm; Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please visit www.FARHOF.org Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana Roots musicians. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American MusicThe Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music preserves the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrates the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres. Our mission is two-fold. The Springsteen Archives serves as the official repository for materials related to Springsteen and the E Street Band, including photographs, historic memorabilia, oral histories, and more. The Center for American Music explores American music more broadly. We accomplish this by producing exhibitions, concerts, and educational programming that explores and honors the cultural impact of American music past, present, and future. For further information, please visit www.springsteenarchives.org About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.About Arrow Street ArtsWith the belief that art creates community and community creates belonging, Arrow Street Arts offers accessible, multi-arts spaces and production opportunities to artists and organizations who gather, engage, and connect their communities through the transformative powers of live, in-person performances.

