A New Supernatural Thriller from E.M. Nicolay: The Metaphysician II Unveils an Astonishing Tale of the Paranormal

The Metaphysician II is a terrifying journey into the mysteries of the paranormal

This summer, the most frightening story being told isn’t fiction - It’s the true story of a haunting in rural Pennsylvania that shook the experts!

This true account awakens the understanding that what we perceive as ‘paranormal’ reflects greater metaphysical truths that govern reality. What these events mirrored back however, was terrifying.” — E.M. Nicolay

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally respected metaphysical author, psychic and remote viewer E.M. Nicolay returns with a chilling and masterfully crafted sequel in his acclaimed “The Metaphysician” book series with the release of The Metaphysician II: True Story of the Haunting at Raubsville Manor . A gripping, non-fiction account that blurs the line between this reality and the next, this electrifying new volume hits shelves nationwide this month and is already stirring buzz among supernatural enthusiasts, skeptics, and spiritual seekers alike.Based on a true case of paranormal activity at a historic 1770s mansion in the remote Pennsylvania Dutch countryside, The Metaphysician II chronicles Nicolay’s direct involvement in one of the most perplexing and frightening hauntings ever recorded. Nicolay guides readers to uncover and solve the dark mystery while navigating the unsettling supernatural events that spiral out of control there.This real-life narrative filled with vivid detail, spiritual insights, and spine-tingling encounters, takes readers deep into a world where ancient energies, lost souls, and multidimensional forces converge in a battle between good and evil for dominion over the living. Similar to the first book in the series — The Metaphysician: Memories of a Psychic Operative — this thrilling sequel combines investigative precision with Nicolay’s signature spiritual insights as he delves into the higher meaning behind metaphysical and paranormal events.“This is not just an intriguing and entertaining ghost story,” says Nicolay. “This is a true account framed to awaken the understanding that what we perceive as ‘paranormal’ is a reflection of greater metaphysical truths governing our reality. The extraordinary events experienced at Raubsville Manor are a mirror that looks into the mysteries of life and death — and in this case what was reflected back was terrifying.”Critics and readers alike are calling The Metaphysician II one of the most gripping supernatural accounts in decades. The Metaphysician II is already drawing comparisons to the work of other respected paranormal investigators such as John E.L. Tenney and Hans Holzer.About the Author: E.M. Nicolay is a renowned intuitive, remote viewer and author of several critically praised works on consciousness, multidimensional reality, and soul evolution. His EssencePath series of books are considered metaphysical textbooks and are called the next generation of higher spiritual wisdom, dealing with subjects such as: Life-after-Death; Reincarnation; the nature of the Multidimensional Universe; Extraterrestrials; Predictions of world events through the 26th Century; and related excursions into the paranormal.Book Availability: The Metaphysician II: True Story of the Haunting at Raubsville Manor and The Metaphysician: Memories of a Psychic Operative are available in all formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at all major booksellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.