Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Masters Swimming (“USMS”) following an investigation that determined USMS has engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading practices by allowing men to compete in women’s events.

In May 2025, Attorney General Paxton launched the investigation after it was reported that U.S. Masters Swimming allowed men to compete against women during the 2025 Spring Nationals swim meet in San Antonio.

“U.S. Masters Swimming’s insane policy of allowing men to participate in women’s competitions is both deeply unfair to female competitors and unlawful,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The organization has cowered to radical activists pushing gender warfare, and it has deprived female participants of the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels by letting men win countless events. This lawsuit will hold USMS accountable for its actions, and we will continue to fight to protect the integrity of women’s sports.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit highlights USMS’s past false, deceptive, and misleading practices of representing that its women’s sports would be exclusively for females to participate in and win, only to turn around and steal awards and recognitions for women by giving them to men competing in women’s events.

The lawsuit aims to hold U.S. Masters Swimming accountable to the women that it has harmed and the consumers that it has deceived.

