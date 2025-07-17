2025 Central Florida Lifestyles' Cutest Pet Contest Returns to Celebrate Local Pets and Support Animal Rescue Efforts

Cutest Pet Contest Logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated Cutest Pet Contest for 2025. Following a record number of submissions and votes in last year’s event, this year’s contest invites pet owners across the region to celebrate their beloved animals—while helping make a difference in the lives of those still in need.The contest is open to pets of all types, including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and more. The top three finalists will be featured in the September/October 2025 digital issue of Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine, and each vote cast will support a vital community cause.A Contest with a CauseThe 2025 Cutest Pet Contest is more than a fun photo competition—it’s an opportunity to support All Paws on Deck Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to saving animals suffering from injury, illness, neglect, or trauma. Voting is free and open to the public, with the option to purchase additional votes. All proceeds from paid votes will directly benefit All Paws on Deck’s mission to provide medical care, rehabilitation, and safe homes for animals in crisis.How It WorksThe contest is structured in two rounds:Qualifying Round: All pets are placed into randomized groups. Voters can cast one free vote per entry per day and can purchase additional votes as donations. The top entries from each group advance to the finals.Final Round: Finalists carry over 20% of their first-round vote totals. The top three performers from the qualifying round also receive a bonus vote boost. After the final round, the three pets with the most votes will be named Central Florida’s Cutest Pets of 2025.How to EnterSubmitting a pet is quick and easy. Participants simply complete an entry form and upload a favorite photo of their companion. All species are welcome, and every entry contributes to a larger mission of compassion and care.Visit https://contest.centralfloridalifestyle.com/cutest-pet-contest to enter, vote, or read the full contest rules and terms.Proudly Sponsored ByWinter Garden Heritage FoundationThe Winter Garden Heritage Foundation proudly supports the 2025 Cutest Pet Contest. The Foundation's mission is to preserve and celebrate the rich history of West Orange County while fostering innovative cultural experiences. Learn more at www.wghf.org

