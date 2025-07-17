FTC Action Against E-Commerce Business Opportunity Scam Results in Permanent Bans for Owner and his Companies

The remaining defendants in a business opportunity scheme halted by the Federal Trade Commission will turn over cash and property valued in the millions of dollars to settle allegations they lured consumers with false promises of big returns selling goods through Amazon’s and Walmart’s online marketplaces. Under the order, Steven J. Mayer and companies associated with him will turn over cash, real estate interests, and personal property which will be used for consumer redress. The FTC secured similar settlements from the other defendants in this case in March 2025.

“Sellers of e-commerce business opportunities and investments must follow the law,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “These defendants took advantage of people looking to provide for their families and obtain financial security. The FTC will take action against those who promise big returns that they can’t back up.”

In October 2024, the FTC filed suit alleging that the companies and their operators made false claims that consumers could earn significant profits from online e-commerce stores that the defendants would establish and operate on their behalf. For example, they promised that consumers would generate sales of “$100K+ per month” and that their stores could become “million-dollar” operations. These promises rarely, if ever, materialized. Most consumers lost tens of thousands of dollars investing with defendants, and many incurred crushing debts due to the alleged scam.

The first court order announced today bans Mayer and Ecom Genie Consulting from any involvement with the sales, marketing, or operations of any business opportunity. It also prohibits them from deceiving consumers about any good or service they sell, including by making unsubstantiated earnings claims. The order contains a monetary judgment of nearly $14 million, which is partially suspended based on their inability to pay the full amount.

The four defendants subject to that order, including relief defendants Alpine Management Group Inc. and Vicenza Capital Corp., are required to turn over their interest in commercial real estate in Canada, other property worth more than $300,000, and roughly $1.7 million in cash.

If any of the defendants are found to have misled the FTC about their financial status, the full monetary judgment will immediately become due.

The other proposed order bans Profitable Automation and Lunar Capital Ventures from any involvement with the sales, marketing, or operations of any business opportunity. The order also requires Profitable Automation to turn over roughly $73,000 in cash.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated final orders was 3-0. The FTC filed the proposed orders in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

NOTE: Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.

The staff attorneys on this matter are Sara Tonnesen and Molly Rucki of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.