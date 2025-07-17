CrawlLoop is a free DIY platform for generating LLMS.txt files

LLMS.txt adoption surged 600% in 2025. CrawlLoop, a free tool, is gaining attention for making the process fast, simple, and user friendly.

SEO has always been about helping machines understand human ideas. LLMS.txt is just the next iteration of that effort.” — Carolyn Shelby, SEO & AI Strategist, Search Engine Land

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how online content is accessed and presented, website owners are turning to a new standard, LLMS.txt, to guide how AI systems, such as ChatGPT, cite and reference their content. With LLMS.txt adoption increasing by more than 600% in 2025 alone, a free tool called CrawlLoop.com is quickly gaining attention for making this process fast, accessible, and user-friendly.What is LLMS.txt?LLMS.txt (Large Language Model Systems text) is a simple, text-based file placed at the root of a website to guide how large language models (LLMs) interact with its content. Rather than serving as traditional crawl instructions, LLMS.txt functions like a curated menu—directing AI systems to the most valuable pages without requiring them to scan the entire site.As AI-generated overviews, summaries, and chatbot responses become increasingly common across platforms, website owners are actively seeking ways to improve the visibility and accuracy of their content in these outputs. LLMS.txt has emerged as a practical and transparent solution for shaping how AI models access, interpret, and cite website data.CrawlLoop Simplifies the ProcessCrawlLoop addresses a key challenge: most website owners lack the time or technical skills to write LLMS.txt files manually. The platform solves this with a free, do-it-yourself tool that generates a well-researched LLMS.txt file in just three simple steps. It follows the official LLMS.txt guidelines, ensuring both accuracy and ease of implementation.Step 1: Enter Site InformationUsers input their website domain, sitemap, or specific URLs they want to include or emphasize.Step 2: Generate the FileThe tool instantly generates a valid LLMS.txt file , auto-fetching key metadata where possible.Step 3: Deploy ItUsers download or copy the file and place it at the root of their domain (e.g., yourdomain.com/llms.txt). AI models will then be able to access and interpret it accordingly.Unlike other tools, CrawlLoop is completely free and requires no sign-up or credit card. It’s built with SEO professionals, developers, and content creators in mind, offering full editorial control without complexity.Why CrawlLoop is Gaining MomentumFast and simple interface; no coding requiredSupports both automatic metadata fetching and manual editingNo login or payment barriersFull control over what content is visible to AI modelsDesigned for use by SEOs, developers, and marketers alikeAs LLMs increasingly power search overviews, summaries, and AI assistants, LLMS.txt is becoming a must-have file for websites that care about accuracy, credit, and control. CrawlLoop delivers a straightforward path to adoption at a time when AI discoverability matters more than ever.For more information or media inquiries, contact:Email: contact@crawlloop.comAbout CrawlLoopCrawlLoop is a free DIY platform for generating LLMS.txt files . Designed for SEO professionals, developers, and content creators, the tool helps website owners control how AI models engage with their content. With no login or technical expertise required, CrawlLoop supports a more transparent and responsible web in the age of AI.

