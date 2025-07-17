Denton dress boutique expands operations and community impact with small business assistance

“This funding has allowed us to grow the business into the potential we know it can have.”

Over two decades, Lizzie Hernandez, and her mother, Elizabeth Escobar, have transformed a dream that began in their home into a flourishing cornerstone of their local community.

Elizabeth Escobar created Betty’s Boutique in 2012 and began sewing and tailoring wedding gowns, prom dresses, quinceañera dresses, suits, and tuxedos – all out of her living room. By 2019, she was able to open the first brick and mortar iteration of Betty’s Boutique: a small shop in Denton, MD.

But, as was unfortunately the case for many small businesses, the COVID19 pandemic came as a big challenge.

“We were shut down, and a little bit lost as to where we were going to go from here, y’know, to not have to close down,” said Lizzie. “And then my mom had an idea from my aunt, to start making masks for the family. Sooner or later, we made an entire operation out of it. We sold over 30,000 masks.”

As word spread, the Denton community rallied behind Betty’s Boutique, purchasing so many masks that by the time lockdowns were lifted, demand for the boutique had soared. Elizabeth and Lizzie were thrilled, but as a team of two, they struggled to keep up with community interest.

“This business is run by just me and my mom, which puts a lot of pressure on both of us – I’m at the front of the house and she is basically at the back of the house, so it’s her brand, but I’m the one who is taking the appointments, organizing everything, doing the social media,” said Lizzie.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks Program was able to alleviate some of this pressure. With $26,355 in funding from the Business Boost Microgrant program, Betty’s Boutique has been able to hire additional staff, delegate tasks, and take in more clientele.

Business Boost awards are offered through the Department’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks program and provide applicants with microgrants ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 to support small businesses who need capital for growth and/or expansion opportunities. In fiscal year 2025, Neighborhood BusinessWorks provided $21.2 million in investments to 108 small businesses across Maryland – including Betty’s Boutique.

For Lizzie, the highlight of the grant process was the support provided by the Department’s Business Lending team, especially Eduardo Montalvo, Senior Analyst.

“Everything about the grant has been amazing. I’m very thankful for the help Eduardo was able to provide. There were many times I even apologized and said, ‘this may sound like a stupid question,’ but he never once made me feel like anything I asked was a stupid question. He was always one call away and ready to help with any questions or difficulties I may have had. None of this would have been possible without his support and assistance.”

This extra support has also given Betty’s Boutique the ability to give back to the community of Denton and strengthen their blossoming connection.

“We may be a very small, quiet, out-of-the-way town, but I will say the town has been nothing short of incredible. With all sorts of diversity, we have been able to connect with many communities,” said Lizzie. “And we have now actually been able to offer free sewing classes with our local church every Saturday!”

As Lizzie and her mother Elizabeth look toward the future, with plans to one day expand into casual wear and create their own designs, their business is a powerful reminder of why investing in small businesses is essential to building strong, thriving communities.

“My mom has been building this business since 2012, and although we’ve had many, many hiccups, as many times as she wanted to throw in the towel after having to start over again, she never did,” said Lizzie. “She kept going, she kept showing up, to not only prove to herself but to be an example to others, that no matter what, as long as you put the work in, the results will come – with time, patience, and discipline, for sure.”

Are you a small business owner wondering if the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program is right for you? Learn more about the Department’s small business growth tools here.