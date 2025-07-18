Levin & Perconti Secures $4.975M Settlement for Septic Shock That Lead to Patient's Death

The managing partners and medical malpractice attorneys of Levin & Perconti

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a major jaw surgery at a Chicago hospital, a 38-year-old woman began exhibiting clear signs of a serious infection and rapidly declining vital signs. Despite these warning signs, her medical team failed to take the appropriate steps to investigate and respond.

Levin & Perconti secured a $4.975 million settlement (Case #: 20 L 012866) for the family. This result holds the medical providers accountable and helps support the family in the wake of their loss.

How Did The Medical Team Miss Critical Signs of Sepsis?

Physicians mistakenly focused solely on the surgical site as her infection developed, overlooking an abscess developing on the opposite side of her jaw. This critical oversight delayed the diagnosis and necessary treatment of her infection.

By the time doctors recognized that it was the right side that required drainage, the infection had progressed beyond control. The woman went into septic shock and, tragically, passed away as a result of the medical team’s failure to act.

Attorney Mike Bonamarte on the Tragedy

The victim is survived by her husband and two sons, who pursued justice on her behalf alongside the medical malpractice attorneys at Levin & Perconti.

“No family should have to endure this kind of preventable loss,” said Levin & Perconti Managing Partner, Mike Bonamarte. “We’ve handled numerous cases involving postoperative infections and sepsis, and the pattern is often the same: clear warning signs are missed, and critical intervention comes too late. Hospitals must be held accountable when these systemic failures lead to tragedy. It was a privilege to help this family seek justice and make sure their loved one’s voice was heard.”

The Larger Issue: Delayed Infection Diagnosis After Surgery

This case of medical malpractice highlights the dangers of delayed infection diagnosis and post-operative mismanagement. After complex procedures like jaw reconstruction, close monitoring and a thorough evaluation of symptoms are critical.

Our Experienced Malpractice Attorneys Are Ready to Help

At Levin & Perconti, we have over 30 years of experience representing families affected by surgical errors, hospital negligence, and wrongful death caused by medical malpractice. If your loved one suffered or died after a preventable medical error, we won’t settle for anything less than fair and adequate compensation.

If you believe you have experienced medical malpractice, take action and immediately contact us online or call us at 312-332-2872 to set up a free, confidential, consultation with our specialized legal intake team.

Legal Disclaimer:

