17 July, Day of International Criminal Justice

SLOVENIA, July 17 - On 17 July 1998, the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), was adopted. The ICC became operational on 1 July 2002 and now plays a central role in the global fight against impunity for the most serious crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

